Air Force’s TJ Fumagalli added another accolade to her senior season, claiming the Mountain Region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award for the second straight season.
Fumagalli was named Mountain West Women’s Tennis Player of the Year last month.
Claiming one of the nation’s 12 regional awards places Fumagalli in the running for the national Ashe Award, which will be named later this year.
“This is one of the most prestigious awards the region recognizes,” Air Force coach Kim Gidley said in a press release. “Not only is TJ a great competitor, but she is fair and only wants to win the right way. When she loses, she takes it hard internally, but is always gracious to her opponent. As for leadership, TJ has led this team the past three years, both on and off the court.”
Fumagalli, who was commissioned in the Space Force as one of the new military branch’s inaugural officers, went 19-8 in singles during the abbreviated season and 39-13 overall. Her 228 victories obliterated Air Force’s former record of 203 despite her shortened final year.
Fumagalli’s older brother, Lucas, also earned the Ashe Award while playing for Air Force as a senior in 2017.