Air Force’s kryptonite in recent years has been located in Albuquerque.
The Falcons haven’t won at New Mexico since 2011, and over their past three trips they’ve given up 56, 47 and 45 points, while the Lobos have averaged 393 rushing yards.
To put that rushing figure into context, Army and Navy, which have ranked in the top 12 nationally in rushing each year since 2012, have each rushed for at least 350 yards just once against Air Force in that span. The Lobos went for 360-plus six times in a row.
“Talking to some of the defensive guys, we feel like we’re in a good spot to change that up a little bit,” Air Force (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) receiver Geraud Sanders said of the Falcons’ eight-ranked rushing defense.
A reprise of past performances would be a surprise from New Mexico (2-8, 0-5), which has endured a dark season on and off the field.
Coach Bob Davie suffered a “serious medical incident” following the season-opener that kept him from traveling to Notre Dame the following week.
In late October, quarterback Sheriron Jones was suspended indefinitely after he was accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself in front of a woman on campus.
Most jarring was the suicide of defensive tackle Nahje Flowers, which prompted the Mountain West to postpone the scheduled game against Air Force from Nov. 9 until Saturday.
As a football team, the Lobos are stuck in a downward spiral. They are 2-15 since early last season, with the wins coming over FCS San Houston State by eight points and in a 55-52 nail-biter over rival New Mexico State, which is winless against FBS competition. The Lobos have lost seven in a row, with the past six coming by double digits.
Falcons coach Troy Calhoun remains convinced the Lobos will provide as big a challenge as ever, particularly in this venue.
“They’re just so big and active,” Calhoun said. “The ball goes vertical as much as anybody we’ll play this year.”
Air Force’s trepidation going into this matchup makes sense, even as the Falcons are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and, with a win Saturday, would improve to 9-2 for the first time under Calhoun. Even the best recent Falcons teams have stumbled against New Mexico, and it hasn’t just been in Albuquerque.
Air Force’s 10-win team in 2016 fell to the Lobos in a 45-40 shootout in Dallas as the academy took its scheduled home game in the series to the Cotton Bowl. Another 10-win Falcons’ squad narrowly outlasted New Mexico 35-31 at Falcon Stadium in 2014.
The 2015 Air Force squad that won a division title lost in Albuquerque in the regular-season finale, perhaps costing the team a chance to host the Mountain West championship game. The 2017 loss at New Mexico kept a 5-7 Air Force team from reaching bowl eligibility.
Only last year did the Falcons finally restore order to a series it leads 22-14, winning 42-24 at home. They outgained the Lobos 623 to 305 in that game, which was the first in the matchup since Davie and his offense moved away from an option-based attack.
Air Force enters the matchup still in the mix for a conference championship, though it will need help to get there. The Falcons are also just two spots outside the Associated Press Top 25 and in the mix for bowl games beyond the Mountain West package that could bring a financial windfall to the league.
But they know how quickly their season could turn if a trip to New Mexico again zaps their ability to stop the Lobos offense.
“We’re not taking this game lightly because of how we’ve played down there,” outside linebacker Jake Ksiazek said. “We have big goals.”