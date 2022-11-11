The next step for Air Force men's basketball is right in front of it.
In the Falcons' home opener Friday, they got another dose of close, late-game basketball to upend Delaware, 75-71. A reversal from Monday's late loss to Bowling Green.
Two games in, and both have come down to the final moments — the latter standing as a marked improvement from the first go-around. Jake Heidbreder's personal improvement led the way as he set a new career-high with 26 points.
"We just did what we were told to do, and we did it better than the first game," Heidbreder said. "It wasn't just me, it was the whole team getting open and making shots."
The shot-clock violations were nearly eliminated, if not for a 3-pointer from Marcell McCreary that was waved off after review.
Now, coach Joe Scott wants the little things to matter, even more.
Air Force held Delaware below 30 percent from the field for the first 35 minutes. In the last five, the Blue Hens went on a run to not only tie the game at 69-all but gain momentum. Along the way, the Falcons' fouls added up and put two of five starters at the four-foul mark.
The little things came to the rescue on back-to-back offensive rebounds that opened up a 3-pointer from Carter Murphy without a defender in sight to go up for good.
"The more you put yourself in those situations, the more you learn," Scott said. "It's hard to win in college basketball. You watch the NFL and every game comes down to the end. You have to be okay with the game being like that, and you develop habits."
A habit the Falcons would like to adopt is better, late-game free-throw shooting.
With multiple chances to salt the game away, the Falcons failed to complete a perfect trip at the stripe, opening the door for the Blue Hens and their own 25-for-30 mark from the line to take over.
Heidbreder nailed his last two after splitting on a previous trip to the line.
Even the small, in-game improvements are showing through for Air Force, and it needed each of them.
"It's a great Delaware team, and we feel like we could've won Monday too," Camden Vander Zwaag said. "It was great to get the win and hold them off at the end."
Now, the Falcons will continue a seven-game home stand, with the second leg coming again Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday.
Practice will be more of the same — practicing and preaching the little things, only to see the work be tested in a live game.
Delaware was victimized when Air Force flies straight. Avoiding the detours will continue to be paramount for the young program.