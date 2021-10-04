The smile was stuck on DeAndre Hughes face well after the finish of his breakout game on Saturday night.
“I had the chance,” Hughes said after the game. “I took it.”
This was a moment of jubilation long in the making.
Hughes has been a part of the Air Force football program since 2018 – even longer if you count the year at the prep school in 2017-18 – and he had little to show for it in terms of game action. The junior tailback’s lone appearance prior to this season came in 2019’s season opener, when he played but did not pick up any statistics.
Though he started the season opener this season after returning from a 2020 season missed on turnback, through the first four games this season he carried the ball just 12 times for 39 yards, with the long run going for 7 yards.
Then came Saturday at New Mexico. By halftime, he had already set career-highs with five carries for 23 yards. Then, in the third quarter, he took a pitch on a 3rd-and-10 play and sprinted 53 yards down the right sideline into the end zone.
He finished with 10 carries for 89 yards, his first touchdown and that giant smile after the Falcons won 38-10.
“You work hard in practice,” he said, explaining the larger role in the game. “Coaches see it and reward you, that’s all it was.”
Quarterback Haaziq Daniels had a hunch Hughes had the ability to perform like this and had called it during the week.
“He hadn’t had a chance to showcase his talent like he did (at New Mexico), so it was good to see him get that opportunity,” Daniels said. “I was telling him all week that he was going to get (his first touchdown), so I’m happy for him.”
Fullback Brad Roberts, who leads the Mountain West with 540 rushing yards, said the attribute Hughes brings was the burst he showed on the 53-yard touchdown run.
“Extreme speed, as you can see,” Roberts said. “He’s a very fast guy and I think he’s a very talented player.”
Hughes is the latest Falcon to emerge in a season that through five games has already tested the team’s depth at the skill positions. Tight end Kyle Patterson and wide receiver David Cormier missed Saturday’s game with injuries. Slot receiver Micah Davis, the team’s leading receiver and third-leading rusher, left in the first half with an injury.
The Falcons have 12 players with at least 10 rushing yards, and the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Hughes seized what he saw as a chance to emerge among that pack.
That depth will be needed as they enter the most difficult stretch of the season, beginning Saturday as the Falcons (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) host Wyoming (4-0, 0-0) at 5 p.m.
“We’re playmakers," said Hughes, a Phoenix native. "So when we get the ball we’ve got to make plays."