Printed tickets will no longer be required to attend Air Force athletic events.
Noting it will increase safety and convenience, the academy announced Monday that it will introduce mobile ticketing this season to enable contactless entry into all venues.
Tickets can be printed at home or accessed from smartphones, replacing souvenir ticket books. Mobile ticketing will be used for basketball, football, hockey, volleyball and wrestling.
Athletic director Nathan Pine addressed the switch to mobile ticketing — available at AFtickets.com — as well as a partnership with Paranoid Fan, which will allow concessions delivery to fans at their seat at games while also giving turn-by-turn directions in the stadium.
"We aggressively look for ways to improve the game-day experience at Air Force events and are extremely excited to be partnering with Paranoid Fan," Pine said. "Their technology will allow fans the flexibility to streamline activities and enhance the live event experience in a number of ways."
Paranoid Fan’s platform is used by several NFL teams and by college programs that include Oregon and Texas. It was introduced at the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.
Notes
The Air Force Class of 2024, currently at Basic Cadet Training, took its oath Monday. The class recently received an Athletics 101 briefing from Pine, explaining the mission of athletics at the academy and providing options for involvement. … Pine reiterated that Air Force will review its options with Purdue on a resolution of the contract and evaluate options with the hole created when the Sept. 19 game at Purdue was canceled by the Big Ten’s decision to go to a conference-only football schedule.