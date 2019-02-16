Utah State showed it could make its own breaks.
No wonder it is surging toward the top of the Mountain West, while Air Force is sliding the opposite direction.
The Aggies topped the Falcons 76-62 at Clune Arena on Saturday, doing so by outscoring the hosts 20-8 on second-chance points and 19-10 off turnovers.
For Air Force (10-15, 5-8 Mountain West) it was the fourth loss in five games with a trip to Fresno State looming on Wednesday.
“It definitely was a little bit deflating,” said guard Chris Joyce after scoring five points and grabbing seven rebounds in a game the Falcons were outrebounded 37-28. “Sometimes we’d have five guys under the rim and it would bounce a different direction than us and they’d get it, kick it out for a 3. It felt like it happened a lot.
“It felt like we were doing our best to box out, but sometimes the ball doesn’t go your way.”
As the Falcons kept making pushes to cut the deficit to six or seven points in the second half, it seemed like sequences would go Utah State’s way in a game played in front of 3,037 that included only a handful of cadets (aside from the band and dance and cheer squads). The Aggies scored 18 of their 20 second-chance points in the second half, setting the tone with a layup after an offensive rebound on the first possession.
“You can’t do that,” Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said. “You’ve got to put bodies on them and block them out. They come from everywhere. They find angles. And they kick it out and they’ve got guys who can make shots.”
The Aggies (20-6, 10-3) were led by 20 points from Sam Merrill. Neemias Queta, a 6-foot-11 freshman from Portugal, scored 17 points and secured four offensive rebounds among his seven boards. He also blocked a shot and altered several others.
Pilipovich compared Queta’s game-changing abilities to that of Colorado State center Nico Carvacho, another big man who gave the Falcons fits this year. Pilipovich's teams went 0-4 against those centers this year and are 5-4 against the rest of the conference.
But no single player proved insurmountable. As Lavelle Scottie noted after scoring 25 points – giving him 84 over his past three games, the best such stretch for the program since 1998 when Jarmica Reese had 86 – had the Falcons simply cut in half the 39 points Utah State received off turnovers and offensive rebounds, this would have been a different game.
But while Air Force is lamenting what went wrong, Utah State is leaving with a road victory. That’s where the Falcons still think they can get with this group, but find themselves sliding the opposite way.
“The majority was not boxing out,” Scottie said. “I take ownership for that because my man got it two or three times when I didn’t box out because I expected something else to happen. One play I expected a charge to be called, and it wasn’t, and I lost my man.
“We need to keep maturing and growing from these moments. It’s a lot of negative, but it’s a lot of positive to take out of these moments.”