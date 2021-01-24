Air Force basketball would be crazy to leave this weekend encouraged. But Joe Scott wants a little crazy in his program.
The Falcons fell to San Diego State 91-59 on Sunday night, the blowout loss coming two days after a 37-point setback to the Aztecs.
In 80 minutes on Friday and Sunday, Air Force (5-10, 2-8 Mountain West) was outscored by 69 points. This continues a season-long trend where the losses to the top teams in the Mountain West have come in lopsided fashion. In six games against Boise State, Utah State and now San Diego State (11-4, 5-3) — the top teams in the conference, according to the standings or computer rankings — the Falcons are 0-6 and have lost the games by an average of 26 points.
Scott wants players crazy enough to see that and think that gap can be bridged. And he wants to use the example those teams have set as a way to get there.
“We just ran through those best teams and we are not going to put our heads in the sand and not know they’re the best teams in this league,” Scott said. “They’re the best teams in this league for a reason. We’re going to use them as the model to know this is what we’ve got to do here.
“The road maps been given to us by those three teams. We’re going to practice that way. We’re going to build in that direction."
Part of that requires identifying the right players, and growth in that area was stunted by an abbreviated nonconference schedule. In two games against San Diego State, the Falcons received 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from sophomore Mason Taylor.
On Sunday night, freshman Joe Octave played a career-high 16 minutes and scored four points with three rebounds, an assist and a block against a team he grew up following as a Southern California native and fan of Aztec great Kawhi Leonard.
“I’m a confident guy already,” Octave said, “but playing against a team like San Diego State — last year they were one of the top teams in the country, this year they’re the top team in the conference — so I know that I can go in there and compete and impact the team and hopefully get us more wins in the future.
“Coach talks about that craziness. I feel like (Taylor and I) both have it, and we just want to continue to make an impact.”
Air Force may have the map to where it wants to go, but this weekend was a reminder of where it’s starting. The Aztecs scored 44-plus points in all four halves. On Sunday they hit 16 3-pointers and outrebounded the Falcons 42-18.
But Air Force reduced its turnovers from 25 to 13 over the two games and kept this one closer into the second half, where Friday’s opener saw the Aztecs zoom ahead to a 52-point lead.
Scott needs players disciplined enough to stick with the plan, talented enough to play against teams of this caliber and of the right mindset to believe it can happen. He’s still working on the all of that, as these games clearly showed.
“There’s got to be a good crazy,” Scott said. “You’ve got to have a good craziness about you to go ahead and embark on this challenge.”