Officials at Air Force are not yet sure how the Department of Defense’s new policy regarding athletes pursuing professional sports will look when it’s put into practice.
A memo from the Defense Secretary Mark Esper obtained last week by the Associated Press outlined a new approach that will allow athletes to turn pro immediately after graduation by delaying their service time or potentially repaying the cost of their education. In all cases, athletes would apply with their branch of service on an annual basis.
The Air Force Academy said it has not received further instructions.
“U.S. Air Force Academy officials are aware of the Secretary of Defense’s memo allowing service academy graduates to participate in professional sports,” the academy said in a statement Thursday to The Gazette. “Members of the U.S. Air Force Academy staff are working closely with their counterparts at headquarters Air Force and the Department of Defense to determine how the policy will be implemented. More information will be available once an Air Force policy is established.”
The policy will replace the current standard, which calls for athletes to serve for two years on active duty before applying to complete their five-year commitment in the Reserve.
Even within that, however, there have been fluctuations and gray area. For about 10 months in 2016, the policy shifted to allow athletes to serve immediately on Reserves after graduation. That then abruptly changed, though wiggle room was found for some players like football long snapper Austin Cutting, a 2019 graduate who was permitted to play for the Minnesota Vikings this season while serving as an active duty recruiting officer.
Other athletes in track and field, soccer and baseball have utilized the World Class Athlete Program, which allows them to train in their sport full-time within a two-year window of the Olympic Games.
This new policy, when implemented, will in theory allow the government to insure its investment by still requiring athletes to serve their full time after granting them a window of time to pursue sports. And some cases, athletes could repay the costs – estimated at around $500,000.
For the athletes, the policy represents the best of all possibilities.
“I think every service academy guy, that’s music to their ear if they want to pursue a pro career,” said kicker Jake Koehnke, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist who is 10 of 10 on field goal attempts this year and booted a 57-yarder against Utah State when a group of NFL scouts were at Falcon Stadium to watch Aggies quarterback Jordan Love. Koehnke has applied for a pilot training slot.
“I want to secure my long-term Air Force career first,” Koehnke said. “But if you had an opportunity to go to the NFL, I don’t think anybody would turn that down.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said the policy change wasn’t something he thought about, and he deflected further questions about how the new rules would impact the football program.
He has said in the past that the small number of athletes impacted by a new policy wouldn’t make it significant, but added that graduates would be even more equipped to serve as officers with a gap between their time at the academy and on active duty.
Calhoun did say that, as a former NFL assistant, the looming military commitment was a primary consideration when evaluating players from service academies.
“When you are in those rooms and you are considering a young man from one of the service academies, most certainly you wanted to know what are the circumstances that are involved,” Calhoun said.
Air Force offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen, who like Calhoun is an academy graduate, praised the decision on social media.
“Great for our athletes! And great for our country!!” he wrote on Twitter.
Baseball coach Mike Kazlausky called it an “added bonus in attending an academy,” on Twitter, adding that it was a “no-brainer.”
Falcons receiver Geraud Sanders, who ranks third in the nation in yards per reception, said he’ll spend his free time in the second semester training for a pro day workout for scouts. He has also applied for a pilot training spot, which adds years to his military commitment, but he’s thankful he’ll likely have a shot at exploring a pro football career first if the opportunity arises.
“I still want to serve. I still want to be a pilot,” Sanders said. “It’s not something to try to get out of service or anything. It’s just an opportunity that I’m granted with and I take that and I still want to go to pilot training whenever that’s done.
“I think this is big for the school. It’s big for recruiting. It’s big for the football team. It’s big for the whole Air Force, because now I don’t see why a recruit wouldn’t want to come here. We’ve got one of the best educations in the country. You have the NFL policy now. And you get to play in one of the biggest stages for football in one of the best conferences in the country. You get top of the line gear, facilities, all that. I think this is big more so than this year and people trying to go to the NFL, I think this will affect things for a while down the road.”