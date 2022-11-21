Air Force was already short on size, and now, it will be forced to get creative.
The Falcons confirmed Monday that a left shoulder injury, and subsequent surgery, will keep sophomore center Lucas Moerman out for the rest of the season.
He re-injured the heavily wrapped shoulder near the end of the first quarter in a loss to Portland last week — the ailment was a problem in each game due to dislocations.
In four games, albeit abbreviated due to flare-ups of the injury, Moerman averaged 3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He also blocked six shots.
In his stead, the Falcons will rely on seniors Nikc Jackson and Camden Vander Zwaag — the latter in small-ball lineups. Beau Becker and Corbin Green will also see time, as the two did in an 83-56 win over USC-Upstate on Monday.
"It's unfortunate for Lucas, obviously," coach Joe Scott said. "Sometimes, when you have that adversity, you have to have the right type of teamwork. That adversity can make us grow."
Before the season, the Falcons were relying on growth from the second-year starter to push them further ahead in their rebuild. Of the 20 players on the roster, only three are seniors, and the rest are freshmen and sophomores.
In his freshman season, Moerman broke the program's block record for a freshman with 42. It was the second-most overall in program history, and included 21 in Mountain West play, also a program record.
Air Force played Moerman at least 23 minutes in each of its final five games, leading to hope he could routinely be at the top of the Falcons in minutes with off-season improvements — 3-point shooting and running in transition chief among them.
Green put up 17 points and 12 rebounds in a team-high 36 minutes in his first career action with Nikc Jackson missing Monday's win due to health and safety protocols. The two will shoulder the bulk of the load, but certain situations may force Becker into more action, as well.