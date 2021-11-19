By BRENT BRIGGEMAN
RENO, Nev. – Air Force had the ball on Nevada’s side of the field with a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. A perfect opportunity to put the game away.
Instead, the teams were headed to overtime in a 24-24 tie as this edition of The Gazette went to press.
The game-changing sequence early in the fourth quarter — a fumble from Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels followed by a 61-yard Nevada touchdown on the next play — was hardly the only squandered opportunity for Air Force.
The Falcons also lost another fumble on Nevada’s side of the field. They were stopped on downs in the red zone, and they thought they had stopped the Wolf Pack on the game-tying drive on a fourth down before a flag for pass interference came in on cornerback Tre’ Bugg.
The lost chances came on a night in which the Falcons were otherwise on top of their game in most areas. They sacked touted Nevada quarterback Carson Strong seven times and had an interception from sophomore linebacker Bo Richter.
Air Force also had its ball-control offense humming. Tailback DeAndre Hughes ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns and fullback Brad Roberts added 97 yards.
The Falcons limited Nevada to 329 yards through the end of regulation, down from the Wolf Pack’s average of 437.7.
This was the second overtime game played between these teams in their past five meetings. The past six games in the series have seen a final score separated by seven points or fewer.