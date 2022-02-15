An important Air Force spring practice session officially begins Wednesday, important because it will precede what has a chance to be the most titillating college football season in Colorado Springs for decades.
The schedule brings Power Five Colorado as well as Colorado State, Boise State and Navy to Falcon Stadium. There is no road service academy game, as the matchup with Army will again be played in Arlington, Texas. The roster returns the quarterback (Haaziq Daniels), leading rusher (Brad Roberts), four fifths of the offensive line and eight of 11 defensive starters from a bowl victory over Louisville in late December that capped a 10-3 season.
In the past two seasons that weren’t shortened by COVID, coach Troy Calhoun’s teams have gone 21-5.
There will be 15 spring practices between Feb. 16 and March 16, with fans and media allowed to attend only on March 5 and March 16.
While there are not an abundance of open positions to figure out in spring practice, that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty for the team to sort through the coming weeks. Here are some of the most intriguing issues.
Biggest shoes to fill
This starts with Jordan Jackson, the towering 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman who was a four-year contributor posted 7.5 sacks this past year and earned an invitation to the NFL Combine. The good news for Air Force is that Jackson’s ability to switch positions last year — sliding from tackle to nose guard — means there’s not one particular spot he monopolized. Christopher Herrera has started since the 2019 season that ended 11-2 and with a Cheez-It Bowl victory. He’s back after starting all 13 games at defensive tackle in 2021. Jayden Thiergood replaced Jackson as starter at defensive end over the final four games when Jackson moved to an injury-depleted nose guard spot. At the nose, Elijah Brockman and Kalawi Pescaia return with starting experience.
Biggest shoes to fill, Part II
Air Force finished 19th in the country against the pass last year in no small part thanks to the play of cornerback Tre’ Bugg, a three-year starter. Bugg’s ability to handle single coverage on the outside — he made 10 pass breakouts and had two interceptions last season — is one of those skills like a quality home plate umpire that often goes unnoticed when its handled well and becomes a glaring issue when its not. The Falcons return three cornerbacks with starting experience — Eian Castanguary, Zion Kelly and Michael Mack II — so they’ll have to break in a newcomer only if one emerges ahead of that pack, but don’t be surprised if that is the case.
Least-worrisome move
Hawk Wimmer was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a guard last season as a senior. Replacing him will be a task, but ane fans overly concerned about this development haven’t paid attention recently. Last year offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke was tasked with replacing all five linemen, and the Falcons led the nation in rushing and were a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the top offensive line in the country. Isaac Cochran and Wesley Ndago both return with starting experience at guard.
Least-worrisome move, Part II
Another standout, particularly late in the season, was slot receiver Brandon Lewis, who led the team with 619 receiving yards, three touchdowns and a 29.48 yards per reception that would have led the nation had he caught five more passes to quality in the category. The Falcons have been adept at replacing big-play targets at this spot under offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen, finding big plays in the passing game out of the backfield from players like Garrett Brown, Ronald Cleveland, Timothy McVey and Ben Waters. Micah Davis excelled at the spot early last season as a sophomore before a collar bone injury ended his year. Davis and Dane Kinamon each caught 10 passes last year and both return. Maybe no one will put up highlights like Lewis did in the First Responder Bowl, but the position figures to be securely manned.
Deepest position battle
There are two inside linebacker positions in Air Force’s defense, and four players with starting experience battling for a starting spot. Alec Mock and Bo Richter started at the spots in the First Responder Bowl. TD Blackmon and Johnathan Youngblood also have starting experience. Throw in the freshman class, and this will be a crowded competition.
Jostling at backup QB
Warren Bryan will graduate this May, leaving the backup quarterback spot behind Haaziq Daniels, who has started all but one of the team’s 19 games over the past two years. Zachary Larrier was the No. 3 quarterback last year and will miss a few early spring practices, including a Saturday scrimmage, as he competes in indoor track as one of the Mountain West’s top sprinters. Jenson Jones, Jake Smith and Ben Brittain will compete with anyone ready to emerge from the current freshman class in what promises to be a spirited spring competition.
Position shifts
The Falcons generally come out of spring with at least one player in a new spot. Look for “spur” linebacker Camby Goff to be among those relocating this year, as sources say he’ll move to the strong safety spot vacated by Corvan Taylor’s graduation. Any other candidates for movement remain to be seen.
Coaching moves
Troy Calhoun has again opted to not, at least immediately, announce a new defensive coordinator. The position opened in January when John Rudzinski left for Virginia. Defensive backs coach Curome Cox then left to join Rudzinski. The Falcons hired Air Force grads Charlie Jackson and Ken Lamendola to the staff, announcing Jackson as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach and Lamendola to the unspecified role of defensive assistant. When Rudzinski was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018, no announcement came until midseason. Even if the move isn’t announced publicly, it’s likely the staff will enter spring ball aware of its new roles and the new leading voice in the defensive room will be adjusting to his new spot.