Air Force begins spring football on Tuesday, and does so without many glaring questions.
That doesn’t mean some unexpected answers won’t arise from the 15-practice session.
Only three players who started each game last year – WR Marcus Bennett, DL Micah Capra and OL Griffin Landrum – have exhausted their eligibility, so there will be no shortage of experience.
The top six rushers from last year are back. So are the top two passers. And eight of the 13 players who caught a pass. Kicker/punter Jake Koehnke returns. The top two tacklers (and four of the top five) figure to line up for spring drills in the Holaday Athletic Center.
But as Air Force coaches begin evaluations, experience will only go so far. The reality is that Air Force has gone 8-14 over the past two years against NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision competition. And of those eight wins, only one came against a team that finished with a winning record (Colorado State in 2017, which went 7-6). In short, the Falcons must look to improve.
That improvement may come with experience, or it may come from internal competition sparking a change at some spots. The only certainty is that simply returning as a starter will likely guarantee nothing.
Here are some items we’ll be tracking in spring practice:
Which freshmen will rise?
No one is arguing that a three-star rating as a recruit is the final judgment on a player. But at the same time, consider that the vast majority of players with that distinction who came to Air Force (and stayed) broke into the starting lineup by their sophomore year. The recent list includes FB Taven Birdow, CB Tre’ Bugg, S James Jones, RB Kade Remsberg and OLB Lakota Wills. This spring look for freshmen DB Robert Black, LB Thadius Blackmon, LB Noah Bush, WR David Cormier, DB David Eure and OLB Brandon Gooding – each former three-star recruits – to be given an opportunity to forge their way forward on the depth chart. Other freshmen to watch include WR Logan Mann, DL Nokoa Paole and DB Colby Raphiel.
Who takes over at the slot receiver spot?
The hybrid receiver/slotback position has been a key to Air Force’s offense for years, with standouts like Ronald Cleveland, Tyler Williams and Garrett Brown manning it in recent years. But with Cleveland, Garrett Amy and Andrew Smith set to graduate in May, the cupboard is all but empty at the spot, at least where experience is concerned. Freshman Brandon Lewis worked his way into some action late in the year, but he’s the only one to log snaps on offense. Expect fellow rising sophomore Amari Terry to compete at the spot that is as open as any on the field.
Which other spots were vacated by seniors?
Guard Griffin Landrum is the only departing starter on the offensive line, while tackle Micah Capra and nose guard Cody Gessler were regulars on the defensive front. The defensive line returns key figures in rising senior Mosese Fifita at nose guard and defensive end Jordan Jackson (coming off a second-team All-Mountain West selection as a sophomore), but most of the depth is gone. Linebackers Brody Bagnall and top backup Blake Dailey are gone from the middle, while cornerbacks Robert Bullard and Dailen Sutton and spur linebacker Kyle Floyd are gone from the back end of the defense. Floyd’s loss will certainly be felt, but Tre’ Bugg and Zane Lewis are back at cornerback and with a crowd at safety that includes Garrett Kauppila, Jeremy Fejedelem, Grant Theil and James Jones, there’s no shortage of experience in the secondary.
How solidified are the skill positions?
Aside from the slot receiver spot mentioned above, it would seem Air Force is pretty set at the high-profile spots. QB Donald Hammond is back after taking over the position as a sophomore, as is top backup Isaiah Sanders (who will face competition from rising junior Beau English). Tailbacks Kade Remsberg (5.8 ypc) and Joseph Saucier (6.4 ypc) combined for 857 yards and five touchdowns last year. Fullbacks Cole Fagan (997 rushing yards as a junior) and Taven Birdow are as experienced as any tandem on the team. Receiver Geraud Sanders has 440 career receiving yards and Kade Waguespack started all 12 games last year at tight end. So, heading into spring, those spots look fairly secure. However, it can’t be reiterated enough how much Air Force needs to improve to keep pace in the Mountain West (where it has won 4 of its last 11 games), among its service academies (where it has dropped 3 of 4) and with a non-conference schedule that includes a trip to Colorado (the team hasn’t beaten a Power Five opponent since 2010). Experience will likely earn these players a head start in spring ball and perhaps heading into fall camp, but that’s all.