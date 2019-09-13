Visualization is a big part of Air Force senior right tackle Scott Hattok’s game.
In the hours before kickoff, he dials in, reflects on all the extra film he’s watched so there are as few surprises as possible.
“That’s what I like to do to get to know the guy across from me, know his tendencies,” he said.
This week, the guy across from him at Folsom Field will be in black, silver and gold. Air Force will face Colorado for the first time since 1974.
“We haven’t played them in 40-some years,” Hattok said. “To be the senior class to go into Folsom Field and play them again, it’s awesome.
“Everyone on the team should want to stand out and play their best game.”
Though he wouldn’t shy away from the spotlight if he found himself in it, Hattok has been a steady presence for the Falcons the better part of the past two years. After one start and 10 appearances as a sophomore, he stepped up as a junior, becoming one of two offensive linemen to start every game.
The offensive line was rock-solid in a runaway 48-7 win over Colgate in the season opener, where Air Force rushed for a combined 423 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 attempts.
There have been some tough days in three seasons, and the 6-foot-5, roughly 287-pound Falcon has battled small injuries all the way. But he respects the process.
“The grind we did in fall camp really showed against Colgate,” Hattok said. “It starts with us. We accept that challenge every week.”
He has a visualization of how he wants his senior year to go, continuing with a memorable upset of an in-state, Power Five opponent.
“I want to stand out, put it all together,” Hattok said. “This (senior year) is it. Hopefully I can put all the tangibles I’ve learned the past two years together to have my best season here.”