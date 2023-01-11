This was opening the dream Christmas gift, only to have the tree then fall on your head.
What had been a spectacular second-half performance for the Air Force women – sparked by a breakout performance from Milahnie Perry – was obscured by a closing sequence that included two turnovers in the final 22 seconds and a game-winning Wyoming shot in a 61-60 pin to the balloon Wednesday night at Clune Arena.
The Falcons had clawed back from nine down in the third quarter and led by three with 22 seconds when Wyoming collected a steal and then two held balls, the second of which gave them possession. The Cowgirls used that sequence to hit two free throws and then hit Tommi Olson for a shot with 5 seconds remaining to win it.
“It was just one of those wild games,” said coach Chris Gobrecht, whose program is 4-57 all-time against Wyoming but split last year in a pair of down-to-the-wire games. “Every time we play these guys it has been like this. I’m a big believer that what goes around, comes around. We’ll get one of these. I just felt so badly because I thought our team played their hearts out to get the lead and come back from the deficit and to do the things that we did to get ahead in that game. It was just such a shame that it had to end like that.”
The comeback in the second half was spurred by Perry, the 5-foot-7 freshman guard from Tampa, Fla.
Perry scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half – 12 in the fourth quarter – as she nimbly found the creases in Wyoming’s defense to take it inside and often draw fouls. She hit 9-of-9 free throws
It was the clearest indication yet that Perry is turning into the player Air Force routinely sees in practice but had yet to fully show in a game. And with the arduous freshman year at the academy paired with limited extra time in the gym, not every player is able to make that jump during the season.
“I think it’s important to just not go through the motions every time you get on the court or at each practice,” said Perry, whose previous career-high was 11 points, reached against a pair of Division II teams and Michigan. “I take pride in doing everything with a purpose. And it’s about adjusting and staying positive and optimistic – especially here.”
Air Force (7-10, 2-3 Mountain West), which was severely outsized by a Wyoming (10-5, 3-1) team that used players who were 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0 (the Falcons countered only with Faith Shelton, who is 6-2), stormed back into the game with its defense. Gobrecht’s team collected eight steals and forced turnovers on three consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter. It also shot 63.6% in the fourth quarter.
Shelton also gave the team six second-half points on the interior, providing a boost during a stretch where Wyoming’s defense made generating points a slog.
It was there for the taking, and then it was taken away in excruciating fashion.
The task for the Falcons now is to hope Perry's performance is the gift that keeps on giving as opposed to allowing this loss to adversely impact what comes next.
“That’s what we talked about in the locker room,” said Gobrecht, whose team stays at home for games Saturday against Fresno State and Monday against San Jose State. “We talked about how life’s not always fair, and sometimes you’re going to get a bum deal. But you’ve got to move on. We cannot afford to dwell on this. We’ve got two more games coming up. We’ve got to take the positives from it.”