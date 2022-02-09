Six is the magic number for Air Force hockey.
In order to earn a bye when the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs come around, the Falcons will need to be in the top six of the league.
Right now they are tied for that position with two other teams — Niagara and Sacred Heart.
This weekend, AFA hosts Holy Cross, with a chance to secure two more wins, inching closer to that bye.
“It is a big, exciting week,” associate head coach Joe Doyle said. “Our players have put themselves in a spot where we are still fighting for that top six and bye in the first round spot.”
Last weekend, the Falcons snagged two points by winning 3-2 on Saturday in an overtime game against Canisius College. They lost their first matchup on Friday, but with Canisius sitting in second place in the AHA, a split was a solid result.
“There is good reason they are the second-place team in our league,” Doyle said. “They’ve always been a talented group with forwards who can score and defensemen who bring some offense, but they’ve added that 'difficult to play against' moniker to their game."
Now the Falcons are going up against Holy Cross, a team that on paper should allow for a pair of AFA victories.
The Crusaders (8-19-2, 6-12-2) are in last place in the AHA, but have won three of their last six games, splitting with Army, AIC (first in the AHA) and Sacred Heart.
“They’re in last place in our league, but they are playing some really good hockey and winning some games against some really good teams right now,” Doyle said. “So it is a big challenge. We have to go into this weekend thinking we have to grab points.”
According to Doyle, while the Falcons are good at approaching every series as a clean slate, they are also well aware of the standings. Positioning in the AHA is all the more important now the season winding down.
“They know we need to be in that six,” Doyle said. "Right now we are tied for sixth with two other good teams. But we are in striking distance all the way up to third. So they know that bye is a goal.”
Ahead of Air Force and within reach are Army (31 points), Bentley (31 points) and RIT (32 points).
Air Force (29 points) has a good opportunity ahead of it to jump one, or more, of those teams.
After taking on Holy Cross, the Falcons play their last four games against Bentley and RIT. All six are at home.
AFA kicks off the home stand against the Crusaders on Friday at 7:05 at Cadet Ice Arena.