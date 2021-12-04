Will Gavin netted the winning shootout goal for Air Force, and Alex Schilling recorded three saves to lead the Falcons to a shootout win over Canisius.
At the end of regulation, the teams were tied at 3, and neither recorded a goal in the two overtime periods. The contest will go into the record books as a tie, but with the shootout, Air Force gained two extra points.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” coach Frank Serratore said in a press release. “When you win the last game going into break, it feels so good and makes the break so much better. Our penalty kill was great all weekend. Our group is going to win some games this season and they are entertaining for our great fan base. This is a fun group to watch.”
The Falcons (5-9-2, 3-5-2 AHA) scored first in regulation, on a goal from Willie Reim. The junior forward scored two goals on Friday to lead Air Force to a 5-2 victory in the first game of the series.
Most of the action took place in the second period, as each team scored two goals. David Melaragini and Alex Ambrosio scored for Canisius, and Brian Adams and Lucas Coon recorded goals for Air Force.
The Falcons led 3-2 heading into the third frame before Austin Alger evened things up.
Air Force killed five power plays in the game, and Schilling made 22 saves for the Falcons.