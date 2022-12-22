Air Force’s John Lee Eldridge III was playing for much more than just a bowl win on Thursday.
Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, the junior running back had been plotting a unique way to propose to his girlfriend, Shanice Atkins. He wanted to ask Atkins to be his wife after winning a bowl game.
The Falcons, who finished the regular season 9-3 overall, won enough games to give Eldridge that chance at a postseason win and a unique proposal.
The catch? It had to be a win.
Eldridge didn’t want such a special moment to be associated with a loss. He planned to propose over dinner in a private setting if Air Force didn’t find a way to beat Baylor in Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl.
Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III just proposed to his girlfriend, Shanice, after a win over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl. pic.twitter.com/oWjaLjNWl4— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) December 23, 2022
“I was like I have to get the win for my team, of course,” Eldridge said. “But I had to get the win personally, for myself, and get that done on a big stage. I knew that would mean a lot to her.”
Thankfully for Eldridge, he didn’t have to worry about that. The running back was instrumental to Air Force’s 30-15 win over the Bears.
He rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per rush.
Minutes after the Falcons clinched the win, Eldridge embraced Atkins on the Air Force sideline. The two briefly separated as Eldridge backed up, dropped to one knee, and held out a ring.
With his teammates surrounding him, Eldridge asked Atkins to marry him. And Atkins’ answer was a resounding yes.
“It was sensational,” Eldridge said.
Even though the temperature dipped below 10 degrees and winds blew around 20 mph at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Eldridge wouldn’t have planned it any other way.
“It was amazing to be there with my teammates and ask the woman that I love to be with me forever,” Eldridge said. “I’ll never forget it.”
Some of the Falcons knew about Eldridge’s plan, others did not — including Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun. But it was a pleasant surprise that made the taste of victory even sweeter for the coach.
“It was a neat little deal,” Calhoun said. “He’s a remarkable young man; good for him.”
For all four quarters, the Falcons dominated the Bears.
They logged 379 total yards to Baylor’s 230 and held the Bears to 0-for-11 on third down. It marked the Falcons’ fourth bowl win in a row and their third in a row against a Power Five opponent.
The only thing that could make such an inspired performance even more inspiring? A life-changing moment for one of the team’s star players.
“It showed how we can all come together to support our brother,” Air Force senior quarterback Haaziq Daniels said. “I’m happy for him — and that she said yes.”