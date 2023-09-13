Cooper Legas possessed the skillset to star at quarterback for a service academy. He just couldn't bring himself to adopt the mindset.

That didn’t stop the academies from trying to land the services of the quarterback who will come to the Air Force Academy with Utah State on Friday night, his first trip here since an official visit as a high school recruit.

“Honestly, if you didn’t have to serve in the military or run the triple option, I might have gone there,” Legas said of the academies, but Navy in particular. “I really enjoyed it out there and thought it was cool. I respect everyone who goes to the academies. We need them. I respect them a lot and appreciate them and the service they do after football. I look up to them and think it’s awesome, but I’d rather play football and do whatever else I can.”

Legas had a connection to Air Force, with his grandfather, Dick Legas, spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel and decorated pilot. He even coached track for the Falcons for four years in the 1970s.

“It was huge,” Legas recalls of his impressions of the academy. “They had like 10 practice fields and big facilities and a whole bunch of stuff.”

But it was Navy that came the closest to landing the three-star, dual-threat QB from Orem, Utah, who had offers from all three academies, BYU, Arkansas and Utah State.

There were about 15 other prospects on his visit to Annapolis, Md. On the final night, Navy coaches would take the prospects and their parents back one at a time for a final talk. Each one came back, announced their commitment, and drew loud applause.

“Then I go and come back and everyone is looking at me, and I’m like, ‘I’m not committed,’” he said. “They did a good job. It was an awesome place and the way they did it got a lot of people to commit and go there. I knew I didn’t want to be there, and I liked Utah State a lot.”

Legas took over the offense for the Aggies early last season, and a 34-27 victory over Air Force served as his springboard. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for a career-high 76 yards and a score. The Aggies went on to win the next four games in which he started.

He brings Utah State into Air Force seeking a third consecutive victory in the series and fresh off a 78-28 thumping of Idaho State. Legas is 46 of 64 passing (71.9%) for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Falcons coach Troy Calhoun sees in Legas what he saw as a recruit, someone who could deliver a ball with accuracy and athletically make throws on the move.

And the personality that led Legas away from Air Force and Navy and onto his own path remains very much intact.

Last year, he started a company with teammates Kyle and Timm Van Leeuwen. After watching the Van Leeuwens' parents have epoxy applied to the floor — and seeing the cost — they bought their own equipment and launched a business applying the flooring.

“I’ve learned way more from starting this business than I have in all of school combined,” said Legas, who graduated from Utah State with a degree in economics and a minor in business (he is now pursuing a master's in business administration. “We’ve learned so much more on the job and actually trying to build something in the real world.

“It’s cool to get something started while I’m in college. Who knows what I’ll do next?”

Utah State coach Blake Anderson, who doubles as his own play caller, brought in 39 new players this year via various routes, including the transfer portal. He was quite content, however, to stick with his returning quarterback.

“Love him to death,” Anderson said. “He’s unique. He’s quirky. He’s funny. Great sense of humor. But he also has this inner drive that not everybody has. He’s that guy, literally as I leave the building at 10, 10:30 at night after spring practice, he’s still sitting there watching film, taking notes, knowing absolutely for certain that I’m going to go through every one of those clips the next day.

“That, to me is the balance. You get that fun, energetic, joke-telling, chest-bumping guy, but you also get someone who’s not afraid of the work.”