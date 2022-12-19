The first great Air Force football team zigged when everyone else zagged, setting a precedent that the program continues to follow.
That 1958 squad, just the second team in AFA history and led by coach Ben Martin, attempted 24.2 passes per game en route to a perfect 9-0 record, a victory over TCU in the Cotton Bowl and the No. 6 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
The other teams in the Top 10 that season averaged fewer than 16 passes per game, 33 percent fewer than the Falcons.
Air Force, which faces Baylor at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at TCU in the Armed Forces Bowl, has continued to go against the grain, baking stylistic contrarianism into its strategy.
“If all of college football was underneath center running the I-formation, we’d be in the shotgun,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “When everyone was running the football 50 years ago, (Martin) knew we needed to be throwing the football.
“That’s the reasoning for our approach.”
The Falcons have taken that scheme to an extreme. They led the nation in rushing this season for a third consecutive year, running for 41.5 yards per game more than anyone else. Even among teams that leaned heavily on the running game, Air Force was using it at an altogether different rate. The teams that ranked 2-through-10 in rushing yards averaged 46 carries for 244 yards per game. The Falcons ran 61 times per game for 330.9.
The running game allows the Falcons to chew up clock (they led the nation with 36:16 average time of possession, though some of that credit goes to the nation’s top-ranked total defense), it all but eliminates the variables that come with the passing game (they threw the nation’s fewest interceptions, 2, and had the nation’s fewest incompletes passes, 53) and it makes them a unique preparation challenge for opponents.
It makes sense, then, that Air Force’s losses in recent years have two commonalities — 1. They’ve been close (by an average of 6.5 points), a testament to the game-shortening impact of the style. 2. They’ve largely come against teams that they see every year.
Since 2019 (discarding the shortened 2020 season) the Falcons are 30-8. Of those losses, seven came against teams they play annually (Boise State and Utah State twice apiece; Army, Navy and Wyoming once each). The other came against San Diego State, a cross-division Mountain West foe.
Against teams outside the conference and non-service academies, the Falcons have won nine in a row — including four games against teams from Power Five conferences.
They have won four of the past five bowl games, the lone exception coming when future No. 1 NFL Draft pick Jared Goff threw for 467 yards and six touchdowns as Cal roared past the Falcons 55-36 in the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl.
Now it’s up to Baylor to come up with a strategy to stop the Falcons and do it on short notice (the matchup was announced on Dec. 4, 18 days before the game) and without their defensive coordinator.
Head coach Dave Aranda will run the defense after he dismissed coordinator Ron Roberts following the season.
Aranda was previously a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and LSU, spending 10 years of his career in that role.
“It's been a while," Aranda said during last week’s Baylor Coach’s Show. “You go into my office now, my desk, I've got fits and drawings all over. I remember those days. It used to be a clean desk. It's not like that anymore.”
Aranda said he’s consulted friends who coach at Army and Navy to gather advice for stopping Air Force’s unique attack.
“Once they know your formation, they know how to attack it,” he said. “And it’s real subtle changes. It’s not anything where it’s going to be right in your face, challenging you. It’s going to be kind of underhanded, just subtle attacks that you have to face off on. If you make too big of a move, then you're short on another side. So, you've got to be subtle as well. It just takes great connection, because you have to trust that someone’s going to do what they need to do.”
Air Force knows the Baylor defense will be a challenge, particularly on the line where 358-pound Siaki Ika is a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.
Calhoun said Air Force has perhaps never “played against a guy who was that capable up front” as Siaki.
“You can have all the size and everything, but if you can’t figure out our offense — and we have ways to counter it, too — we’ll see,” said Air Force fullback Brad Roberts, who ranks third nationally with 1,612 rushing yards — most all-time for the Falcons in a season. “They’ve got some dudes, but we also have some dudes.
“I think it’s going to be a very good game.”
Air Force’s style alone almost guarantees that will be the case, and that’s been the aim since the academy began playing the sport.