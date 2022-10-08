LOGAN, Utah – Two turnovers in the fourth quarter, two more injured starters and too few answers for Utah State’s new quarterback.
It added up to a second loss this season for Air Force, 34-27 on Saturday night.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” said fullback Brad Roberts, who ran for 136 yards and a touchdown, but just 34 of that came over the final 37 minutes. “The game comes down to little inches, little mistakes, and we made more mistakes this game and we paid for it.”
Air Force (4-2, 1-2 Mountain West) had leads of 17-13 and 24-20. But Utah State (2-4, 1-1) kept wiggling off the line. It overcame the first deficit by converting on 4th and 1, then scoring on the next play. The second deficit was erased when the Aggies turned a 4th and 4 into a 34-yard touchdown.
The turnover came on a fumble from Jalen Johnson on his lone carry of the night (and just his second of the season). He broke through the line on a 22-yard gain but the ball was jarred loose by Ajani Carter and recovered by Andrew Grayson.
“You’re within three points, the ball goes across midfield and the ball has to be secured,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
Two plays later, Utah State cashed in on a 32-yard run by quarterback Cooper Legas, who in his second full game went 18-of-23 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran 13 times for 76 yards and a score.
Air Force then turned it over again when quarterback Haaziq Daniels overthrew a receiver deep in Utah State territory.
The turnover cost the Falcons all three of their second-half timeouts as Utah State had a quick three-and-out but drained Air Force of its ability to stop the clock.
“He was trying to make a play, which, at that point, you’re down 10 you have to force some things,” Calhoun said. “We had to get the ball out of his hand and try to get it a little down the field.”
Daniels was 5-of-12 passing for 95 yards and a 40-yard touchdown to Amari Terry. He also ran 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons lost inside linebacker and leading tackler Alec Mock to, according to a source, a compound fracture to his right thumb. Mock left in the first half, as did cornerback Michael Mack II, who fractured his ribs.
These losses came to a team missing its starting tight end (Kyle Patterson), slot receiver (Dane Kinamon) and last year’s starting tailback (DeAndre Hughes).
“You feel for your brothers as they go down with injuries, but we have the next-man-up mentality,” said linebacker TD Blackmon, who made a team-high 12 tackles with three coming behind the line of scrimmage. “So you can kind of trust the next man up, knowing that he’s going to make the plays and do his job.”
This was the Falcons’ second loss in as many tries on the road, following a Sept. 16 loss at Wyoming. It is the sixth consecutive loss for the team by one score. Utah State delivered another one of those, topping Air Force 49-45 last season in a game that cost the Falcons a chance at a conference title.
Now, they’ll see if this one will do the same.
“It’s frustrating,” outside linebacker Bo Richter said. “Two years in a row our defense struggled against their offense. We’ll learn from it. We’ll move on. Hopefully we can still achieve our goals with this in conference. Just keep pushing forward.”