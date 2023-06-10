Recently commissioned Air Force men's track athletes Sam Gilman and Cameron Harris earned All-American honors at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas this week.
Friday, Gilman, now a second lieutenant, captured second team All-American status with a 15th-place finish in the men's 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:19.91. The entire field of 24 in the 5,000-meter final finished within 45 seconds of each other with second through 15th places finishing within less than 14 seconds of each other.
With the placement, Gilman set a program record with his fourth All-America distinction, earning the honor at last year's outdoor championships and at the indoor championships for 2022 and 2023. He earned a fifth All-American distinction in 2021 for cross country.
Junior Eli Bennett also ran the men's 5,000-meter event, finishing 20th with a time of 14:30.36, earning himself honorable mention All-America.
Wednesday, Harris, who competed as Air Force's first hurdler in the NCAA Championships since 2017, also reached second team All-American status with a 13th-place finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles semifinals. Harris finished with a time of 13.62 and is the second Falcon ever to reach All-America status in the event.
Harris is a second lieutenant with the U.S. Space Force.
