Recently commissioned Air Force men's track athletes Sam Gilman and Cameron Harris earned All-American honors at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas this week.

Friday, Gilman, now a second lieutenant, captured second team All-American status with a 15th-place finish in the men's 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:19.91. The entire field of 24 in the 5,000-meter final finished within 45 seconds of each other with second through 15th places finishing within less than 14 seconds of each other.

With the placement, Gilman set a program record with his fourth All-America distinction, earning the honor at last year's outdoor championships and at the indoor championships for 2022 and 2023. He earned a fifth All-American distinction in 2021 for cross country.

Junior Eli Bennett also ran the men's 5,000-meter event, finishing 20th with a time of 14:30.36, earning himself honorable mention All-America.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Wednesday, Harris, who competed as Air Force's first hurdler in the NCAA Championships since 2017, also reached second team All-American status with a 13th-place finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles semifinals. Harris finished with a time of 13.62 and is the second Falcon ever to reach All-America status in the event.

Harris is a second lieutenant with the U.S. Space Force.