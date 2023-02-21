Tuesday night was an important one for Air Force.

The Falcons came into the night with a chance to secure sole possession of seventh place in the Mountain West, and exited instead with a 74-69 loss and the most turnovers in a game this season — all at home, no less.

It cost Air Force a chance at its first season sweep over Fresno State since 1993, too.

Ahead are takeaways and a recap of the loss:

Air Force struggles mightily with ball control.

Air Force's box score looked normal, all the way until the turnover column.

The Falcons turned the ball over a season-high 21 times and tarnished a first-half field-goal percentage of 69% in the first 10 minutes due to 12 giveaways.

It was the second meeting with Fresno State, and the Bulldogs came with a different pitch on Tuesday.

"Their press just got to us," Carter Murphy said. "We have to be more prepared next time for that. Don't turn it over, that's the only rule.

"They didn't run too much press last game. It got to us all night."

Of the 21 turnovers, 12 came off Fresno State steals. Another came off a shot-clock violation and the Falcons nearly had two more from exhausting the 30-second clock.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Eduardo Andre flips Falcons' success against bigs

The Mountain West boasts plenty of center talent, and in all, the Falcons have done well to subdue the production.

That is, except for Eduardo Andre. He put up a 14-point, 15-rebound performance when the two teams met last, and upped the total to 26 points in Tuesday's loss.

"He's just a really big body and super-physical guy," Beau Becker said. "It's a tough matchup, but we have to be able to be more physical against guys like that.

"We have the same rules (of defending) him, he was just having a day."

Andre was part of 52 points in the paint — including each of Fresno State's first 38 overall.

Recap

Air Force's 1-point lead at halftime was almost solely because of 12 turnovers. Without them, the Falcons would've likely boasted a double-digit lead after shooting nearly 70% in the first 20 minutes.

When the deficit grew to double digits against them, the Falcons rattled off a 13-2 run to get back within a point before letting the game slip away 74-69.

Jake Heidbreder led the way with 17 points. Murphy and Becker pitched in 14 apiece, but the 26-point effort from Andre was too much to overcome. So too were the 31 points off turnovers given up by Air Force.

Next up for the Falcons is a trip to Las Vegas for their lone matchup with UNLV this season before a bye week.