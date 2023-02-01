The things that have stood out in recent years for Air Force football directly impacted this year’s recruiting class.

A third-straight 10 win season, five consecutive wins over Power Five programs and Brad Roberts’ surge to the national lead in rushing, those items were listed off almost verbatim by three-star running back recruit Mana Tapusoa as he gave the reasons he chose the Falcons over offers from Nevada and Princeton.

“I like how I fit into the system,” said Tapusoa, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Hawaii who will look to play the fullback spot revolutionized by Roberts over the past three seasons. “They run the ball a lot, I like that. They win games, not only against Mountain West schools but against Power Five schools and they compete well.

“You’ll also be set up for life after football.”

Tapusoa was one of 16 three-star recruits to sign a Certificate of Intent on Wednesday or in the early signing period in December. The certificates are not binding like the NCAA’s National Letters of Intent, as admission to academies is still subject to the admissions process, but this is still the culmination of the recruiting process just like it is everywhere else and it seems by the quality of the class that the Falcons have avoided any negative impact from things like Name, Image, Likeness that allows players to earn money at programs but not academies, or the recent rules change from the Department of Defense that will again require two years of active-duty service before athletes can turn pro.

Leaning on the benefits of the academy and pointing to on-field success, this class includes one of the leading all-time rushers from the Dallas area (Owen Allen), who went for 7,700 yards and 120 touchdowns in his prep career. There’s a three-star quarterback (Jacob Kilzer) from Minnesota who stands 6-foot-3, turned down Army and several Mid-America Athletic Conference teams and posted a 26-2 record as a starter in high school. There are also two more three-star running backs in addition to Allen and Tapusoa, a wide receiver, offensive lineman, eight inside and outside linebackers and two defensive backs.

Air Force cannot release details of its class, so the list of signees was compiled independently by The Gazette.

“It was a good group, truly complete,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “I tell you what was kind of interesting, we had four really good players within about the last five days. But other than that, a good chunk of it was done a good ways ago. And we’re still waiting on a couple of others who are still sorting through things over the next 10 or 12 days. But so much of this was done by mid-January.”

The highest-rated offensive recruit among the group, according to 247Sports, was receiver Anthony Wenson of Liberty, Mo. On defense it was cornerback Kyle Chen from Vancouver, Wash., who signed with the Falcons along with Mountain View teammate Jacob Martin – one of two sets of teammates in the class, along with Enid, Okla.’s Erik Lewis Jr. and Luke Rauh.

There were two in-state signees, Valor Christian linebacker Roman Bradley and 6-foot-8 Grandview tight end Simon Kibbee.

The frontrunner for best name in the class belongs to 6-3 receiver Jet Wiley from Phenix City, Ala. The “Jet” comes from the first initials of his full name: Jared Edgar Thomas Wiley.

Air Force completed a 10-3 season – it’s second consecutive season with that record – with a victory over Baylor in December in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Air Force's football recruiting class

Owen Allen* RB 6-0 205 Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll)

Jonathan Ashford OT 6-4 315 Edmond, Okla. (Santa Fe)

Cole Baird DE 6-5 235 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Calvary Christian Academy)

Keegan Bass WR 5-10 170 Mustang, Okla.

Nicholas Beckwith S 6-3 190 Lafayette, La. (St. Thomas More)

Aidan Behymer TE 6-5 225 Overland Park, Ks. (Blue Valley Northwest)

Mitchell Blakeslee TE 6-4 245 The Woodlands, Texas

Roman Bradley LB 5-10 210 Highlands Ranch (Valor Christian)

Jonathan Brambila OL 6-3 275 Salt Lake City (East)

Shawn Braxton DB 5-11 195 Peachtree City, Ga. (Trinity)

Brody Bujnoch LB 6-3 225 Hutto, Texas

Vinnie Canosa* LB 6-1 225 Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona)

Hiro Carr ATH 6-2 185 Stafford, Va. (Colonial Forge)

Kyle Chen* CB 6-1 180 Vancouver, Wash. (Mountain View)

Rocco Conti RB 5-8 190 Olmsted Falls, Ohio

Will Courtney S 6-1 180 Austin, Texas (Westlake)

Andy DeVine Jr.* OLB 6-4 215 San Diego (Mission Hills)

Dominic Diaz LS 6-1 220 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Blake Fletcher* LB 6-3 220 Racine, Wisc. (Horlick)

Kaden Freeman DL 6-3 235 Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

Ian Fisher OL 6-4 290 Peachtree City, Ga. (McIntosh)

Luke Gall* RB 5-11 200 Carthage, Mo.

Joe Ginnetti LB 6-2 225 Cincinnati (Archbishop Moeller)

Charlie Gleason OLB 6-4 220 Stillwater, Minn. (Stillwater Senior)

Trenton Groff TE 6-5 235 Eureka, Mo.

Carson Hall DL 6-3 275 Ranburne, Ala.

Greg Hatley III ATH 5-10 190 Waxahachie, Texas

Mason Hayes WR 6-2 205 Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic)

Houston Hendrix* LB 6-2 185 Boerne, Texas

Ryan Henning RB 5-10 185 Lincoln, Calif.

Aiden Herring* OLB 6-3 260 Gilbert, Ariz. (Perry)

Isaac Hubert OLB 6-2 230 Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Evan Keefe OL 6-3 275 Muskogee, Okla. (Hilldale)

Simon Kibbee TE 6-8 235 Grandview

Jacob Kilzer* QB 6-3 196 Osseo, Minn. (Maple Grove)

Josh Johnson QB 6-3 185 Katy, Texas (Morton Ranch)

Korey Johnson CB 6-0 175 Glendale, Ariz. (Mountain Ridge)

Devin Jordan* DB 6-2 190 Eden Prairie, Minn.

Erik Lewis Jr. CB 6-0 190 Enid, Okla.

Devin Lively DT 6-1 251 Lebanon, Tenn. (Friendship Christian)

Luke Logan TE 6-5 230 Suwanee, Ga. (Lambert)

Jacob Martin WR 6-1 180 Vancouver, Wash. (Mountain View)

Maguire Martin QB 6-1 188 Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)

Cole Nilles* LB 6-2 225 Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep)

Bryce Olson K 5-11 180 Fort Collins (Fossil Ridge)

Dane Parker S 6-1 180 Puyallup, Wash.

Justus Perales OL 6-3 260 Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest)

Ripp Perez P 6-2 195 Brookhaven, Ga. (Marist)

Luke Rauh RB 6-1 205 Enid, Okla.

Jaylin Reese LB 6-3 225 St. Paul, Minn. (East Ridge)

Skye Richardson OL 6-5 298 Roswell, Ga. (Blessed Trinity)

Dixon Gray Ryan* DE 6-5 250 Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran)

David Santiago* LB 6-3 230 Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)

KeShon Singleton WR 6-2 180 Springfield, Ill. (Sacred Heart Griffin)

Gage Spencer RB 5-9 190 Cecil, Ala. (Macon East)

Griffin Stalfort OL 6-2 280 Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton)

Kade Steadman DL 6-2 240 Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain)

Mana Tapusoa* RB 5-11 205 Blue Springs, Mo.

TJ Tarascio OL 6-4 295 Riverside, Calif. (John W. North)

Kade Tompkins DL 6-1 290 Midlothian, Texas

Carson Titus OT 6-5 265 Cincinnati (Archbishop Moeller)

Jansen Ware OL 6-4 275 Port Neches, Texas (Port Neches-Groves)

Grant Wayne WR 6-2 180 Murrieta, Calif. (Vista)

Anthony Wenson* WR 6-1 185 Liberty, Mo.

Laird Wheeler* OL 6-2 275 Danville, Calif. (San Ramon Valley)

Dermot White RB 5-9 185 Plano, Texas (West)

Jet Wiley WR 6-3 185 Phenix City, Ala. Central)

*Three-star recruit according to 247SPorts, ESPN or Rivals