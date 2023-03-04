Haaziq Daniels’ application for a graduate school slot from the Air Force Academy was denied, an academy official confirmed, meaning the quarterback will not be able to prolong his career elsewhere as a transfer.

Daniels will graduate in May and serve next year at the prep school on the grounds of the academy, where he will assist with the football team.

A three-year starter and two-time bowl game MVP, Daniels entered the transfer portal this past December in hopes of playing as a grad transfer. Former quarter Isaiah Sanders served as the trailblazer for that path, finishing his playing career with Stanford after graduating from Air Force.

But the first step to that is being selected for one of the academy’s competitive graduate school spots, and that’s where Daniels’ plan was thwarted.

He will join a handful of teammates – offensive lineman Isaac Cochran and fullback Brad Roberts among them – in working out before scouts at Air Force’s pro day in the middle of March.

Calhoun’s contract extended

Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun agreed to a one-year extension through the 2028 season, the academy announced on Friday.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Terms of the agreement will not be made public, as Calhoun is paid under the non-profit Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation, which keeps its contracts under wraps.

Calhoun's extensions have become an annual occurrence, as it keeps him tied to the program through the length of time an incoming freshman would spend with the team – a key item during the recruiting process.

A 1989 Air Force graduate, Calhoun is 121-78 as the Falcons coach since returning to guide the program in 2007. Air Force has won 10 or more games in each of its past three seasons.

Five time zones in nine weeks

Air Force’s 2023 schedule was announced on Thursday, and a unique tidbit is the team will play in five time zones during a nine-week stretch.

Among other locations, the Falcons will play in Houston (Central Time Zone) against Sam Houston in Week 2, return home (Mountain) the following week against Utah State, go to San Jose State (Pacific) for Week 4, go to Annapolis, Md. To face Navy (Eastern Standard) in their seventh game and travel to Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian) for Game 10 on Nov. 11.

Of the Houston to Honolulu stretch, Calhoun said, “We recruit nationally within all five time zones, so it’s kind of neat to have a chance to play in each one of them, too.”