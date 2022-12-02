Twitter's reach is seemingly limitless.
Corbin Green's viral dunk while attending Midlothian High School was seen by many. Former assistant coach Cam Griffin saw it as a chance — an opportunity for the Air Force staff to bring in a player with the size and power to change its offense.
When he wind-milled a breakaway dunk two weeks ago against Mississippi Valley State, Joe Scott kept a stern look and implored his freshman center to get back on defense. After the game, he shared an ear-to-ear grin.
An injury to 6-foot-10 center Lucas Moerman looked to spell doom for the Falcons. Instead, it's revealed how much talent may be under wraps at the Academy — and how much a quiet demeanor freshman can impact the Falcons' noise.
Green was largely a project coming into the year.
His athletic gifts are multiple: a 6-foot-5 frame that carries 230 pounds, a leap that landed him on social media throughout his high school campaign and even an arm that peaked with a 92-miles-per-hour fastball that nearly landed him at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for baseball.
Mentally, Green has a calmness on the floor that he says has been around forever — his mother always reminds him of the demeanor stretching back to his childhood.
The clip Griffin and other staffers saw, was what changed the path. It even evoked memories of Scott's tutelage of former smaller centers, Chris Udofia and Nick Welch. More recently, he saw the impact of Colorado State's David Roddy.
The recruiting environment for Green was different than in typical years due to COVID-19. Additional years of eligibility were accepted for students at several other universities, leaving fewer scholarship opportunities than normal.
Luckily for Scott, his guy was available; and more importantly, wanted to come.
"If I went to Embry-Riddle, I would've been in the Air Force ROTC program," Green said. "I always wanted to go to Air Force."
Going to college for sports was a far cry from the early days when Green's mother, Pangi Atley, signed him up as a way to kill energy. In a single-parent household, rides to practice and games came down to the last minute at times — Atley working to keep the two financially secure.
Teammates' parents stepped up to help on multiple occasions. The bus, too, was an avenue for Green to continue playing.
"My goal was always to get a full scholarship somewhere so my mom wouldn't have to pay," Green said. "I wanted her to take care of herself."
After a year at the Air Force Academy Prep School, Green spent his early moments of pre-season working with assistant coaches and a small group of players to get caught up.
The Air Force scheme is built on chemistry and knowing where the ball, and body, need to be at any given time when a pass comes flying across, or into, the three-point arc.
Green felt he was behind, and Scott agreed. A left shoulder injury forced Lucas Moerman to opt for surgery after the semester and Nikc Jackson's positive COVID-19 test put the Falcons' backup big in health and safety protocols before the team's meeting with USC-Upstate.
He went on to score 17 points, lead the team with 37 minutes and pull down 12 rebounds as part of the program's first opening-game double-double since Tom Bellairs did it against Dartmouth in 1999. Add in his three games since then and Green is averaging a team-high 15 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Moerman's exit looked like it may put a damper on Air Force's rim protection — a suspicion quickly thrown away with Green's 3.3 blocks per game and program-record-tying six against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
"I've had undersize centers before and they have a knack (for blocking shots)," Scott said after the performance on Wednesday. "Small doesn't mean you're small, because he doesn't play like he's 6-foot-5, he plays like he's 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9."
After the first win, he needed guidance on where radio and postgame interviews take place for the chosen few — another reminder of how new everything still is.
Ethan Taylor dealt with a similar rise last year. He posted the program's first triple-double in just his 14th appearance and captured four Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors.
Green has one already for his opening week.
"In practice, you could see it — he played on scout team and in scrimmages how he plays now," Taylor said. "The toughest part of playing here is mental, there's a lot of pressure as a freshman. He's done a good job staying calm and growing up as fast as he can."
The Falcons' future now appears clearer, too.
Jackson's graduation was set to leave an open spot after the season. Green was in the running, as was Beau Becker.
Now Green is set to start the rest of the year in Moerman's stead. Come next season, the Falcons could boast one of the conference's top forward duos with Moerman's return.
Until then, Twitter will continue to be a proverbial scrapbook for Green's athletic exploits — he'll just have the Air Force account's pool of viewers now.