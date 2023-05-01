A trio of Air Force undrafted free agents have accepted invitations to NFL rookie minicamps.

Offensive lineman Isaac Cochran, who earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors, will get a look with the Denver Broncos.

Haaziq Daniels, a three-year starter at quarterback for the Falcons, will be in camp with the New York Giants. Daniels will be tried out as a running back, according to NBC KPRC 2 Houston.

Running back Brad Roberts, who led the nation in rushing, will work out with the Washington Commanders.

This leaves only tight end Kyle Patterson without an invitation at this point among pro hopefuls from the current Falcons’ graduating class. Patterson attended the NFL Combine earlier this year but was limited in the workouts by injuries that cut short his senior season.

Cadets in the current junior and senior classes are grandfathered in under previous rules that permit the delaying of commissioning and active duty service while pursuing professional sports. Athletes who enrolled after June 1, 2021, must serve before playing sports professionally.