FORT WORTH – This season finale hit all the high points before putting the season, quite literally, on ice.
Air Force hammered Baylor 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl to cap a third 10-win season in four years – a first in service academy football – and it did it by staying true to what have been the hallmarks of the program throughout this run.
The Falcons ran the ball, going for 276 yards – 116 from Brad Roberts in the final game of his record-setting career.
They threw the ball effectively, completing 4-of-7 passes behind bowl game MVP Haaziq Daniels for 103 yards and a touchdown.
They played suffocating defense, holding Baylor to 0-for-11 on third downs.
That formula this season led Air Force to wins over in-state foes Colorado and Colorado State, to a Commander-in-Chief’s trophy with wins over Army and Navy, and now to a fifth-consecutive win over a Power Five opponent.
“Every team is different, but this has been an absolute joy,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
This took place in one of the coldest bowl games on record, with temperatures plummeting to the low teens and with a howling north wind.
The weather was so impactful that 37 of the game’s 45 points were scored on the side going with the wind.
“Couldn’t feel my hands, couldn’t feel my face,” said safety Jayden Goodwin, who had a team-high nine tackles, including big hits on consecutive series in the first quarter as the Falcons opened by forcing Baylor into a pair of 3-and-out possessions as it built a 9-0 lead. “I couldn’t believe we got 10 wins again.”
Baylor scored with six seconds remaining in the second quarter, closing to within 9-7. The Falcons faced a third-and-12 deep in their own territory on the opening drive of the third quarter, with momentum in the Bears’ corner. But Daniels scrambled for 15 yards to pick up a first down. On the next play he hit Amari Terry with a 68-yard strike down the sideline. On the following play, Daniels ran it in from 2 yards for the touchdown.
“A little bit the wind was a factor,” Daniels said, explaining the throw to Terry that was delivered on a line. “I didn’t want to let it hang in the air too much.”
The Falcons (10-3) then pushed the lead to 30-7 before Baylor scored late in the fourth quarter.
“Disappointed as a whole offensively,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda, whose team finished 6-7 after going 12-2 a year ago in winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl. “Probably more juice or excitement to play; a lack of that.
“A lot of credit goes to Air Force, the effort that they played with, all of it. I don’t think we held up to our side of the bargain.”
The Falcons weren’t able to lean solely on the fullback game, as Baylor’s defense, despite missing All-Big 12 defensive lineman Siaki Ika, who opted out, held Roberts to 3.1 yards per carry. Instead, Air Force missed in two early pass completions for first downs and found creative ways to produce misdirection or get the ball to the outside for John Lee Eldridge III, who ran for 65 yards before providing another twist to the night with a proposal to girlfriend Shanice Atkins.
“That’s something we talked about this week was just being able to adjust,” said Daniels, whose 22nd win as a starter tied Dee Dowis for second in program history. “See what they were doing and how we could adjust our play.”
Those adjustments helped the Falcons to a 40:03 to 19:57 edge in time of possession. And the 80-pound trophy.
“I thought we played really, really compete football in each one of the phases,” Calhoun said.