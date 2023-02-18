Seibold POTY 42.JPG

A bizarre technical foul call in the final minute took the air out of Air Force’s comeback attempt in a 67-64 loss at Colorado State.

Down by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, the Falcons’ pulled within one when Madison Smith made a layup and drew a foul. However, Smith was called for a technical foul at the end of the play, giving Colorado State a free throw and the ball.

That proved too much to overcome as the Falcons tried to complete a second consecutive season sweep of the Rams for the second consecutive season.

Air Force (12-15, 7-7 Mountain West) has won six of its last eight against Colorado State (18-9, 11-5), after previously going 12-49 in the series.

Smith led the Falcons with 15 points, with Jo Huntimer (11), Kayla Pilson (11) and Kamri Heath (10) also reaching double figures.

Rams guard McKenna Hofschild led all scorers with 25 points. She went 11-of-13 from the free throw line.

Comeback bid falls short for Air Force women in costly Mountain West loss

