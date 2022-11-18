Air Force can claim another state championship tonight before turning off the lights on this version of Falcon Stadium.
Having already defeated Colorado in a September blowout, the Falcons have a chance to finish 2-0 against their in-state FBS foes; repeating the feat they accomplished in 2019 in the first time the three teams had met since the mid-1970s.
“As a team before the year we set all our goals,” Falcons guard Isaac Cochran said. “No. 1 was win the (Commander-in-Chief’s trophy). No. 2 was win the state. This is our chance to win another state championship. Which would be really awesome.”
The Falcons (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) checked off the CIC with wins over Navy and Army, a first for the program since 2016. Now they enter the matchup with the Rams as three-touchdown favorites.
Colorado State (2-8, 2-4), in its first year under coach Jay Norvell, has gone through a tumultuous season. Norvell brought with him 11 players from Nevada, including freshman quarterback Clay Millen, who were among the 50 new players on the roster. Since then, at least 15 have left the program.
On the field, the Rams have struggled in transforming into the high-octane offense that Norvell featured at Nevada. CSU has yet to score 20 points in a game, though the defense has managed to keep them in multiple games. Their losses to Wyoming (14-13) and Utah State (17-13) were closer than Air Force’s losses to the same teams.
For Air Force, the key as always will be exploiting the Rams’ rushing defense. CSU has given up 153.3 yards per game on the ground, ranking 75th in the nation. Playing comparably ranked rushing defense in UNLV (No. 80), New Mexico (No. 90) and Nevada (No. 98), the Falcons won by an average of 42-10 and ran for more than 400 yards each time.
The Falcons will be playing with emotions beyond the motivation provided by the in-state rivalry.
For many in this senior class – 21 will be honored – the time at the academy went longer than normal. Key players like Cochran, receiver David Cormier, linebacker T.D. Blackmon, defensive tackle Christopher Herrera, outside linebacker Vince Sanford, among others, left the academy on turnback for the 2020 fall semester. They first arrived at Air Force in 2018, with most first arriving at the prep school the year before that.
“It definitely does mean a lot, just thinking about it,” Sanford said. “Coming here as an 18-year-old kid, leaving here definitely a man now. This place means a lot to me. I definitely learned a lot here. This means a lot.”
Following this season Falcon Stadium will begin renovations that will include removing the bleachers above the lower bowl on the east side.