Left tackle Everett Smalley is no longer a member of the Air Force football team, the academy confirmed on Friday.

No reason was given for Smalley’s removal from the squad. As a junior at the academy, he would not be eligible to voluntarily transfer.

From a football perspective, the departure is a significant one.

Smalley entered the starting lineup as a sophomore during the 2021 season and remained a fixture through his junior season. He was one of 89 players nationally named to the Outland Trophy watch list prior to the 2022 season and was a second-team All-Mountain West selection.

College Football News ranked the top Air Force players entering the 2023 season and placed the 6-foot-3, 260-pound native Tampa, Fla., in the No. 1 spot.

Air Force’s offense must replace three-year starters at quarterback (Haaziq Daniels) and fullback (Brad Roberts) but had the luxury of returning four of five starters on the offensive line. That equation changes with Smalley, the most touted returnee, now gone.