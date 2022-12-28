No feasible schedule makeup could have prepared Air Force for a battle with San Diego State.
The Aztecs are one of the country's best teams, and over 100 spots higher in any ranking than each of the Falcons' nine wins this year. Matt Bradley proved to be too much, leading the way to a 71-55 win with a season-high 27 points for hosting San Diego State.
Viejas Arena has been home to 16 consecutive losses for the Falcons dating back to 2005.
A win over UNC-Greeley showed the young roster it's possible.
The opening stretch to Air Force's conference schedule is going to prove how hard it is against even greater opponents — foes who know your team as well as anyone.
The Falcons never led in the game, in large part because of a 13-0 run by San Diego State after their first shot attempt and only make on the road.
The run came across a 4:51 span and saw the Aztecs mirror the same formula Air Force used to win eight of its last nine games coming in: Play suffocating defense and knock down open shots, especially in the paint.
Bradley added a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half. His scoring in the stretch was already more than any Falcon scorer to that point.
Defensive habits have been built, but largely abandoned, as Air Force allowed a season-high 11, 3-pointers. This after being the nation's third-best team at limiting the outside shot coming in.
The offense showed the same cracks it has, specifically on the road, for the Falcons all year.
They shot 43% from the field. Jeffrey Mills' 10 points were a team-high among nine Falcon scorers.
Nevada comes to Clune Arena on Saturday to give the Falcons a chance to change a winless start to the conference schedule.