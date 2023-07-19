LAS VEGAS — Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez pushed the elephant to the side of the room — for now.

“Earlier this week we came to a resolution and San Diego State will continue to be a member in good standing for the 2023-24 season,” Naverez said Wednesday morning, opening Mountain West Media Days with the annual commissioner’s address — her first since taking the position in January.

“I feel like we’ve landed in a very, very good spot and we’re very much looking forward to moving forward.”

The drama involving the Aztecs has left the Mountain West membership situation in question for the past several months. There were rumors San Diego State was leaving for the Pac-12, then that it was staying. Next, reports surfaced that the Mountain West had received written notice that the Aztecs were leaving, even though that was no longer their intent, and the conference was demanding its exit fee.

Naverez’s comments Wednesday marked a temporary resolution to the situation and continued the strategy that has helped the Colorado Springs-based conference rise to the fore of Group of Five conferences — standing firm while the landscape around its shifts.

“Our goals and expectations are to be among the top six FBS conferences nationally,” Naverez said.

At this point, there’s little argument that the conference can make that claim. Over the summer, the American Athletic Conference officially saw Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston depart for the Big 12. The AAC had been the Mountain West’s top competitor among conferences outside the Power Five, the group consisting of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.

Even some of those are on relatively shaky ground. The Big 12, though poaching the top teams from the AAC along with BYU, will be diminished with the losses of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

The Pac-12 is losing UCLA and USC to the Pac-12, leaving the Mountain West’s lone competitor for regular late-night programing scrambling as it works out its latest media rights deal.

This also positions the Mountain West to regularly compete for spots in the College Football Playoff when it expands to eight teams for the 2024 season and gives automatic qualifying spots to the six highest-rated conference champions.

Of course, San Diego State or someone else could be gone by then. But where movement is considered, good fortune has been on the side of the Mountain West.

Former commissioner Craig Thompson, who retired at the close of 2022 after helming the league since its 1999 inception, long acknowledged the MW had little leverage in keeping teams from moving up to a Power Five conference, a move that in most cases would have meant a four-to-five times increase in revenue.

Yet, those moves never happened. Boise State and San Diego State were introduced as new members of the Big East in 2011, but that deal fell through. Multiple conference teams — including Air Force and Colorado State — made overtures to the Big 12 when it contemplated expansion in 2016, but the Big 12 opted against any additions.

So, the league has stood pat. The Mountain West lost BYU, TCU and Utah from 2010-2011 and added Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State and Utah State from 2011-13. In the ten years that have followed, nothing has changed.

“It used to be that conference movement was an anomaly,” Naverez said. “Now it seems to be a regular part of business. What I’ve found is that we have very strong conference policies that are not designed to prevent schools from leaving, because we acknowledge that movement is going to happen, but that protect the conference when those things happen.”

A pair of San Diego State players were on hand for the first day of the two-day media event held at the Circa Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, and neither said the potential of a future conference shift has impacted the team.

“I think maybe the freshmen might listen to it and the younger guys, possibly,” said senior tight end Mark Redman. “But for us, the seniors and the guys who are older and know this is their final year or two, I don’t think we take it into consideration. I’ve been hearing for the past year that we’re going to the Pac-12, and nothing’s happened yet. So we’re just focused on this year and winning the championship in the Mountain West. That’s what we’re excited for.”

Added senior safety Cedarious Barfield, “Our coach has done a great job of just letting us be the kids that we are and playing football, and that’s all.”

So, the field is set for 2023. And, aside from the dissolution of divisions — a move aimed at producing the best possible rating for the conference champion — there are few changes for the Mountain West. That seems to be the way the conference likes it.