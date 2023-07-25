Air Force Falcons baseball coach Mike Kazlausky summed it up best:

Senior-to-be Sam Kulasingam's return is great news for the Air Force Academy, but bad news for opponents.

Tuesday, the Falcons first baseman, who had been selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 17th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, announced he had opted against signing with the team and would return for his senior season.

Kazlausky was no doubt thrilled to hear that the Mountain West's reigning back-to-back Conference Player of the Year would return.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"It's exciting that the Blue Jays thought enough of Sammy to choose him with one of their available selections, but we're excited that he will be returning for his senior year to compete on the fields of friendly strife and to continue his maturation of being a leader of character through sport," Kazlausky said in a release. "Sammy is our team captain, as well having been the two-time Mountain West Player of the Year, so I know we are happy, but I am sure the rest of our conference isn't that Sammy is back!"

Last season, Kulasingam reached 100 hits for the second straight year, becoming the only player in Air Force history to do so. Kulasingam had 50 walks to 24 strikeouts to go along with a 55-game on-base streak that will continue into next year.

The Holly Springs, N.C., native led the Mountain West in walks, doubles (28), batting average (.426) and on-base percentage (.537). His 28 doubles tied a program record.

Kulasingam is one of four players to be a two-time Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. He has the opportunity his senior year to become the first to win it a third time.