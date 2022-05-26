Air Force baseball coach Mike Kazlausky took a moment before the season to run through his roster with The Gazette. He kept coming back to Sam Kulasingam.
“He’s an incredible talent,” Kazlausky insisted of the corner infielder who had taken just 81 at-bats the previous season as a freshman.
The coach proved prophetic.
On Thursday Kulasingam was named the Tony Gwynn Mountain West Player of the Year, becoming the first Falcon to win the award. This came after Kulasingam had a .457 batting average, .797 slugging percentage and a .516 on base percentage in 30 conference games.
Sophomore Paul Skenes also earned recognition, being named Co-Pitcher of the Year by the conference. He shared the award with Troy Melton of San Diego State.
Skenes and Kulasingam were named to the All-Mountain West First Team, as were sophomore Jay Thomason and senior Gabriel Garcia.
Kulasingam set an Air Force record with 98 hits during the regular-season, adding another program mark with 63 in Mountain West games. His 110 total bases in the league are also a new standard.
All this came after a midseason move to install Kulasingam at the leadoff spot.
“I just try to get on base and let the big boys behind me do some damage,” said the first baseman, whose nine home runs in the conference season were tied for second behind Thomason.
Skenes, a preseason All-American, went 8-1 with a 2.34 ERA in 11 conference starts, leading the Mountain West in innings pitched and ranking second in strikeouts.
Griffin Jax, who last year became the first service academy graduate to reach the major leagues, was the only other Falcons pitcher to win MW Pitcher of the Year honors when he did it in 2016.
CONFERENCE SUPERLATIVES
A pair of Mountain West baseball honors on Thursday added to the tally for Air Force in the 2021-22 school year.
Sam Kulasingam (Baseball) – Mountain West Player of the Year
Paul Skenes (Baseball) – MW Co-Pitcher of the Year
Halle Hamilton (Women's Cross Country) – Mountain West Freshman of the Year
Tristan Trager (Men's Soccer) – WAC Offensive Player of the Year
Ryan Ioanidis (Men's Indoor Track and Field) – MW Championships Performer of the Year
Wen Zhang (Swimming) – WAC Men's Swimmer of the Year
Cierra Winters (Women's Basketball) – MW Defensive Player of the Year
Wyatt Hendrickson (Wrestling) – Big 12 Outstanding Wrestler Award at championship meet
Genevieve Sabado (Women's Gymnastics) – Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Freshman of the Year and USA Gymnastics College Nationals Freshman of the Year
Sam Gilman (Men's Indoor Track) – MW Male Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year