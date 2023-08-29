Trey Taylor’s stats were among the team’s best last year. His preseason accolades have piled up as his senior year approaches. His measurements — size, speed, etc. — are NFL-good.

But perhaps the superlative that stands out the most is the way his teammates revere him. At the Air Force Academy, which prides itself on producing the nation’s best leaders, Taylor has clearly emerged as the one his peers want to follow.

“He’s the centerpiece to everything,” center Thor Paglialong said.

“Trey’s the life of the team,” defensive back Camby Goff said. “In terms of his leadership, he just brings that energy. Without him, we would just not have the energy that we need to go out there. … I feel like Trey’s like the vibration for the team.”

“All the guys kind of look up to him,” offensive tackle Adam Karas said. “I know I do.”

What is it about Taylor that has earned him this reputation? It’s a little bit of everything, including — or perhaps especially — something that hasn’t come easy for him.

First, players tend to follow the best among them. Taylor fits that bill. His 69 tackles last season led an Air Force defense that topped the nation in yards allowed and was third in scoring defense. His 131 career tackles lead all active Falcons players.

The 6-foot, 210-pound cousin of NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed (who played the same position at 5-11, 205) ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash this past summer and is on watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards (best defensive player), Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was also a preseason All-Mountain West selection.

“He’s a great player; he wouldn’t be on all those watch lists and everything if he wasn’t,” Karas said. “But I think he’s a really important leader for the team most of all.”

Talk of Taylor always reverts back to a discussion of character. This is clearly something he works to maintain. When entering or leaving a room he offers a smile, kind word and handshake to anyone who will take it.

Coach Troy Calhoun credits his upbringing.

His father, Tyree, was a linebacker at Southern Methodist who valued his son’s education so much that he told The Gazette he used to arrange Trey’s recruiting mail in a way that always featured Air Force’s correspondences on top.

His mother, Courtney Caldwell, is a software pioneer who, along with Trey’s stepfather, developed an app called ShearShare that they hope will be “the greatest engine of jobs and wealth creation for the barber and beauty industry.” The app was featured on the "Today" show, this summer, with Al Roker telling the story.

“I come from some really good blood,” Taylor said. “I see my family doing stuff like that, and it just paves the way even more. My parents have this thing where you’ve got to step us up, you’ve got to do something better than us. You’ve got to elevate our legacy. That has provided more motivation on my end.”

This all sounds like an “Everybody’s All-American” type of story. Good student (an economics major with a minor in Spanish, he graduated cum laude from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School), a good athlete with a good family and well-liked. Which makes the role he has adopted as a senior maybe more noteworthy.

In the past few weeks, he’s shed his nice-guy image for the sake of the team.

“When he talks, he says things that you might not want to hear all the time,” Karas said. “But he says things that are necessary.”

For someone who so naturally wants to please, it has taken a concerted effort for Taylor to say things that might rub teammates the wrong way.

“We have a lot of good leaders on this team who are, ‘Follow what I do, follow my lead,’” Taylor noted. “But I didn’t see anybody really vocal. So, I had to step out of my comfort zone and, not yell at people, but I had to get people going.

“I used to never be like that. I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes. Especially in high school, I just wanted everybody to like me and get along with me.”

Air Force’s season is bound to hit rocky times. The defense should again be stout with veteran players throughout, but the offense brings multiple question marks as it replaces mainstays at quarterback and fullback and has holes from injuries and departures at several other spots. For this to come together, someone in the locker room will need to be the guiding force.

There was an obvious choice for that role.

“He can bring everyone together,” Paglialong said. “That’s something that we’re all looking for, and Trey’s that one guy.”