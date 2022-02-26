It was a historic day for the Air Force basketball program, even if it was lacking one crucial element – a victory.
The Falcons fell on the road 75-67 at Fresno State. But Riley Snyder became the program’s all-time leading scorer in its 26-year Division-I era and, thanks to results from other games, Air Force clinched a top-five finish in the Mountain West and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. This will be the first time the Falcons have finished in the upper half of the conference.
Not a bad consolation package on a day when Air Force (16-12, 10-7 Mountain West) followed its typically reliable formula but was stymied by Fresno State’s hot shooting.
The Bulldogs (11-16, 7-9) entered the day ranked sixth among the nation’s 348 teams in fewest turnovers (11.2 per game), yet the Falcons collected 11 steals, forced 19 turnovers and parlayed that into a 22-2 edge in points off turnovers.
“Air Force’s defense is the best, I think, in the league,” Fresno State coach Jamie White said afterward on the Mountain West’s live stream of the game. “The reality is that we can only play basketball. We can’t run a lot of plays when we go against that defense.”
The Falcons also knocked down 10-of-11 free throws. This was more or less the exact script coach Chris Gobrecht’s team followed the first time around, beating the Bulldogs 65-57 in Clune Arena on Jan. 19 behind a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers and a 21-of-24 showing from the line.
The difference was that Fresno State shot 40.4% from the field the first time and was just 5-of-19 from 3-point range. This time around, the Bulldogs shot 60% from the field and made 9-of-16 3s.
Twins Haley Cavinder (22 points, nine rebounds) and Hanna Cavinder (20 points) paced Fresno State.
Air Force shrugged off the Bulldogs’ shooting for much of the game, leading by as many as eight points in the third quarter and holding a 60-58 lead with 5:08 remaining. But the Bulldogs hit 9-of-11 shots in the fourth quarter while the Falcons were 7-of-18.
One of those seven shots for Air Force was a 3-pointer for Snyder, putting her past Kaelin Immel as the program’s all-time leading scorer since the team moved up to Division I during the 1996-97 season. Snyder added four more points and now has 1,538 in her career. Immel, a 2021 graduate who played with Snyder for three years, finished with 1,531 points.
Snyder led the Falcons with 15 points. Kamri Heath and Cierra Winters added 11 and Lauren McDonald had 10.
The Falcons close the regular-season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against San Diego State and could still finish third, fourth or fifth in the standings. To climb to third, the Falcons would need a win along with losses from Nevada (at UNLV) and Wyoming (vs. Colorado State).