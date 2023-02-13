Air Force must replace the nation’s leading rusher, and that’s probably not the most pressing position issue heading into spring ball.

That gives some idea of the situation facing the Falcons as they prepare to return to the practice field. The team returns 14 of 22 starters on offense and defense from a squad that went 10-3, retook the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy and beat Baylor in a bowl game. However, the eight positions left vacant include some of the most important on the field.

Air Force’s spring practice runs through March 18. There are currently two practices scheduled that will be open to the public — March 4 and March 11.

Here's a look at key positions to track over the 15 spring practice sessions.

Quarterback

Not since 2013 has Air Force had truly open battle for quarterback in the spring. Since then, every spring has seen an obvious frontrunner with starting experience enter spring with a grip on the position. Jenson Jones is the best bet to take over, as the senior-to-be has occupied the No. 2 spot for the past year and brings a stout running style. Ben Brittain, also entering his senior year, figures to challenge. And what about Zach Larrier, the speedy track star who saw injuries limit his 2022 season. It’s as close to a free-for-all as Air Force has seen in a decade as three-year starter Haaziq Daniels is set to graduate.

Fullback

The FB in Air Force’s lineup might as well stand for “featured back” as much as “fullback.” Brad Roberts carried 298 times in 2021, setting a program record, then blew past that with 345 in 2022. His 1,728 yards led the nation in rushing this past season in his final go-round with the Falcons. A source has indicated the Falcons may slide tailback John Lee Eldridge III into the position in spring after the junior ran for 766 yards this past season on 99 carries. Such a move would obviously open the tailback spot, leaving another key position up for grabs. With one of the most potentially prolific positions for a running back in college football open, expect a competitive spring in the backfield.

Wide receiver

David Cormier blossomed into the outside threat Air Force long envisioned for him as a senior, catching 15 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Waiting to take the spot are players like Wyatt Wilson and Brandon Engel, who will seek to claim the spot that, under recent standouts like Jalen Robinette, Geraud Sanders and Cormier, has produced some of the best yards-per-catch numbers in the nation.

Defense

One of the nation’s top defenses (No. 1 in total yards, No. 3 in scoring) loses only three starters — linebacker TD Blackmon, outside linebacker Vince Sanford and defensive tackle Christopher Herrera. Those three were all-conference level stars, so their departure should not be downplayed, but in their place await veterans Johnathan Youngblood in Blackmon’s spot, Bo Richter in Sanford’s and P.J. Ramsey in Herrera’s. Of course, spring may reveal new candidates in those positions or even someone who could supplant a returning starter.