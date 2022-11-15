Nate Horn has established himself as an offensive leader for Air Force hockey. The junior forward has recorded seven points this season and logged 30 in the prior two seasons.
Horn is a native of Elk River, Minnesota, and a member of cadet squadron 14.
I spoke with Horn about what brought him to the Academy and how the team has grown during his career; here’s what he had to say:
Being from Minnesota originally, what brought you to the Academy?
It was a pretty easy sell. I came out here for the first time on my visit. It’s a beautiful campus, great school and there are a lot of opportunities off the ice. My dad also served in the military, so I was always kind of attracted to begin with, so I came up here.
There are a lot of differences between here and Minnesota. What are your favorite parts of living in the Springs?
There’s endless activities. There’s a lot of good golf, a lot of good outdoor activities, so there are a lot of fun ways to spend time, for sure.
You mention golf, where are some of your favorite places to play out here?
We play Eisenhower a lot on campus just because it’s pretty cheap and we get a good discount, but there are a lot of other places I want to try around here.
With you being a third-year player and there being several other veterans on this squad, how have you seen the chemistry improve throughout your career?
It’s actually gotten a lot better. When you play with a group for that long you tend to build relationships, so it’s pretty exciting to see. I think we have a good thing going and I’m looking forward to the next part of the season.
In your first two years, y’all have gotten off to slower starts and gotten hot toward the end of the year. This year, y’all have a winning record through 12 games. Seeing that record, seeing some of that success, how much confidence does that give you?
A lot of confidence. We have a really big road trip coming up; it will be nice to get away from here for a couple weeks and spend some time with the guys. Hopefully we bring back four wins. We've had a pretty good start, but we’ve had some rough Friday nights, so we’ll try to fix that and start games better. But there have been a lot of positives so far and a lot to look forward to for the rest of the year.