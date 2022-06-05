AUSTIN, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, a dream season of baseball ended for Air Force.
The University of Texas pinched the Falcons with a 10-1 win late Sunday in the Austin regional of the NCAA Tournament at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. It was the first time Air Force had reached a regional final since 1967.
Texas (45-19) dealt Air Force (32-29) both of its defeats in Austin. Chants of “U-S-A!” echoed through the Longhorns’ home ballpark during the postgame handshake. The Falcons finally fell — one win shy of a program record-tying 33rd win, two wins shy of a super-regional appearance. Texas was too much.
Earlier Sunday, Air Force beat Louisiana Tech 9-7. Coach Mike Kazlausky pumped his first as the Falcons closed out Louisiana Tech with a double play — the second time in 24 hours Air Force escaped an elimination game. The Falcons didn’t go quietly.
Beating Louisiana Tech, Tray Tamiya had four hits for Air Force. Sam Kulasingam had three hits and two RBIs, while Gabriel Garcia had three hits and two RBI. Jake Greiving had a signature day with home runs in back-to-back innings, including the game-winning shot in the eighth.
Kulasingam and Garcia added two more hits in the loss to Texas, which scored five runs in the first inning. The Longhorns went 3-0 in the regional, outscored opponents 26-6 and didn’t commit an error.
It took a college baseball heavyweight to knock out the Falcons. Texas has 12 players who already have experience playing in the College World Series. It set a program record during the regular season with 114 home runs (in 61 games). Later Sunday in the clinching game, the Longhorns added two homers from Dylan Campbell, one from Ivan Melendez. Dangerous team.
“We know what we’re up against,” Tamiya said Saturday.
It was a season for the ages for Air Force. First conference title. First NCAA Tournament since 1969. Thirty-two wins, the most since 1979. Kulasingam earned the program’s first Mountain West player of the year award, while Paul Skenes was named co-pitcher of the year. Revote after the postseason and Kazlausky would be coach of the year.
The Falcons lose eight seniors. Catcher Braydon Altorfer homered in his final college at-bat.