Paul Skenes spent his freshman year doing a convincing Shohei Ohtani impression – batting .410 with a team-high 11 home runs for Air Force while also dominating on the mound as the team’s closer.
Coincidentally, the connection between these two runs back several years.
Skenes, a native of Lake Forest, Calif., was in the stands as a 15-year-old Angels fan on April 8, 2018 when Ohtani made his first home start, shutting out Oakland over seven one-hit innings while striking out 12.
Ohtani, the 2021 American League MVP for Los Angeles and the most prominent two-way player baseball has seen since Babe Ruth, had homered in his previous three games.
“He's really fun to watch,” Skenes said. “I’m grateful for what Shohei has done. For him to do that at the big-league level has given flexibility at lower levels, such as the minors and college.”
Of course, maybe that flexibility would have found its way to Skenes anyway with this 100 mph fastballs on the mound and even faster exit velocity as a hitter.
This year Skenes will serve as Air Force’s Friday night starting pitcher, operate as the designated hitter on Saturdays and catch on Sundays.
There have been many prominent two-way college players over the past few decades, Darren Dreifort, John Olerud and Brendon McKay among them. But none – aside from Dreifort hitting as a National League pitcher – went on to do both at the pro level. Skenes, who is rated by Baseball America as the No. 2 college prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft, could perhaps see that opportunity because of the path Ohtani is blazing.
“I would think it definitely would (be an advantage),” Air Force coach Mike Kazlausky said of the timing for Skenes as it relates to Ohtani’s emergence in the game. “The kid can do it all. He’s also an unbelievable catcher. He could get drafted as a catcher, he could get drafted as a pitcher, he could get drafted as a hitter.
“He’s a smart baseball player who knows how to play the game.”
Skenes knows his pro career, should he have one, is unlikely to include catching and pitching. But he could double as a pitcher/designated hitter like Ohtani or play first base and pitch or just catch.
“The thing I’ve learned most is it takes a lot of discipline, a lot of proactiveness to be a two-way at the college level,” he said. “I couldn’t’ even imagine right now what it would be like at the pro level.
“I have no idea what the future has for me. First baseman or catcher or DH or pitcher. Whatever I do, I just want to keep playing baseball.”