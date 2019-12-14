The sight of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey taking the podium as coach at Northern Colorado was a vision 1998 You never would have believed.

Yet there he was, Easy Ed, leaping from the Class 5A state playoffs to the Big Sky Conference.

“I came here back in 1995 and we practiced out on those fields as a Denver Bronco,” McCaffrey said Friday during his formal introduction in Greeley. And that gave the state of Colorado three Division I coaching changes in the past year: Mel Tucker at CU, Steve Addazio at CSU and McCaffrey at UNC.

Meantime, the continuity at Air Force has Troy Calhoun kicking butt and taking names.

While CSU tries to figure out how to reverse Calhoun’s 11-2 record against it, Air Force guns for its 11th win of the season in the Cheez-It Bowl.

There’s a lot to be said for continuity in a program, and the same is true of the Broncos. The Broncos should consider that rookie quarterback Drew Lock had three offensive coordinators in his four years at Missouri, and wouldn’t it be nice to grow Lock and Rich Scangarello together?

“He’s taken two steps in a hopefully really long journey as a career. He’s done some good things, he’s been very humble, he’s approached it the right way,” Scangarello said. “I just want to continue to see him do that.”

I could see Calhoun returning to the NFL at some point. The Broncos should return to a Lock-Scangarello ticket in 2020.