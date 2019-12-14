Here’s one Christmas wish filed on behalf of Colorado: make Justin Simmons a Bronco for life.

There have been some philanthropic human beings to roll through Dove Valley in my eight seasons covering the team. Joe Jones. Von Miller. Ben Garland. That’s the top of a long list that could go on for hours.

Go ahead and add Simmons, who last week was nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his philanthropy in the community.

“Honestly, it’s how I was raised. My parents always used to talk to me about always giving me back (and) one of the best gifts you can give is your time,” Simmons said. “(His impetus is) my relationship with Jesus Christ and everything that comes with that ... just having that true, genuine spirit to just be there for someone.”

As the 26-year-old approached a podium to address his nomination, he stopped to embrace Broncos legend Steve Atwater.

“One of the greats to ever do it,” Simmons told me. This is a franchise with a proud tradition at safety. With Simmons approaching free agency in the offseason, how about the Broncos keep it going with a long contract extension?

