If ever there was a split-second, innocuous, small-thing moment that sums up this historic Air Force baseball team, it happened in the eighth inning of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Falcons righthander Nathan Price took a straight-up line drive off his face and kept on pitching.
After he laughed.
True story, and it’s why, after an 11-3 loss to the mighty Texas Longhorns, it’s too soon to count the Falcons out of this NCAA regional. Way too soon. The Falcons get smoked in the left cheekbone — “Just a bruise” was the official prognosis — and stay in the game. They get the next guy to ground out. All that, so what’s one loss in a double-elimination format?
This all went down at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The Longhorns had that eight-run lead and the game was pretty much over. Texas slugger Silas Ardoin drilled a 1-0 off-speed pitch right back at Price, and we’re not talking about a soft liner here. While Air Force coach Mike Kazlausky describes his players’ military future as “putting warheads on foreheads,” baseballs off their dome is not what “Coach Kaz” has in mind. And Price took it. Knocked him over. Then he man-hugged his infielders and smiled.
“It was pretty awesome how he just wore it,” second baseman Tray Tamiya said after. “That is a strong man right there. (Out) on the mound, we were all just joking around about it.”
God bless the cadets who wear Rawlings seams like it's a mosquito bite. There are big leaguers who would hit the 10-day DL for injuries like that. Price didn’t take 10 minutes. These guys are built different, and that’s what Dallas Baptist (34-23-1) must deal with in the loser’s bracket at 11 a.m. Saturday. Loser goes home, winner stays. Big day for Air Force (30-28) baseball. Can it score its first NCAA win since 1967?
“Got our backs up against the wall,” Air Force ace Paul Skenes said. “We’ve been here before.”
Skenes is the story here. He’s the staff ace, perhaps the best pitcher in program history. And the Air Force program’s first entry in an NCAA regional since 1969 might have been the final time Skenes commands the mound for the Falcons. Two Falcons errors in the first inning stuck him in a bad spot with two Longhorns runs and too many pitches on his arm. Skenes got through four innings, allowing four earned runs. He threw 115 pitches with “not my best stuff,” he said.
“I don’t think anybody on our team would say we played well,” Skenes said.
What happened? Well, Texas baseball happened. The No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament has 12 guys who have played in the College World Series, and it didn’t help that Texas seemed to know which pitch was coming. Skenes said the ‘Horns were “sitting on sliders” and “taking comfortable swings” on two strikes. “Threw a few too many balls they were expecting,” he said.
And that’s a powerhouse Texas lineup that punched a program-record 114 home runs this season.
“I think everybody was maybe trying a little bit too hard,” Skenes said.
Skenes entered as one of four pitchers in Division-I ball with 10 wins (10-2) and a sub-2.50 ERA. Here’s a hunch you see him at Coors Field someday. Question is, sooner or later? A 6-foot-6 sophomore, Skenes said he will make a decision this summer — whether to return to Air Force for two more years or transfer elsewhere, where he could opt for the MLB draft after his junior season. And yes, the idea he was throwing his final game in a Falcons baseball jersey had crossed his mind.
“I was thinking about that before the game,” Skenes said. “I love these guys. I love the coaches. I love the school and everything this program stands for. It’s tough but that’s life. Tough decisions.”
Texas got five runs in the fifth to nudge this dream Air Force season to the brink. Talk about frustrating. The Falcons escaped as Mountain West tournament champs with the fewest errors in the league, got to the big stage and coughed up three. Blake Colvin, Jay Thomason and Tamiya had two hits apiece.
The game plan for Saturday’s elimination game against Dallas Baptist: “Stick to what we’ve been, a resilient and scrappy ballclub,” Tamiya said.
Good plan, and one way to laugh away a line drive off your face.