Emmanuel Michel and Zion Kelly will be eligible to play this year for Air Force, the NCAA ruled.

The pair separated from the academy this past spring on turnback. Their returns as cadets were approved by Air Force, but the final ruling from the NCAA didn’t come down until Tuesday.

The pair were “certified as eligible and they are cleared to participate this season,” a message from an Air Force spokesman read.

Michel may take over the fullback position vacated by the graduation of NCAA rushing leader Brad Roberts. Michel has rushed 125 times for 679 yards and five touchdowns in his career. His return, along with the presence of tailback John Lee Eldridge III and slot receiver Dane Kinamon, boosts the veteran presence of a Falcons team that will break in new bodies at quarterback, receiver and tight end (until Caleb Rillos returns from injury).

Kelly will provide depth at cornerback, where both starters were lost in the offseason.