Gary Baxter still gets excited when talking about the acceleration of an F-16 fighter plane.
“It’s a grown man’s toy,” the retired major and former Air Force quarterback said.
He remembers leaving the runway at 450 knots and the thrust-to-weight ratio being such that he could climb straight up and reach 500 knots on the ascent. Pure exhilaration.
“Flying an F-16 is right up there, I’m telling you,” he said from his Florida home. “There’s nothing better.
“It’s right next to beating CU.”
Baxter quarterbacked the Falcons’ team that defeated Colorado 58-35 in Boulder on Nov. 23, 1968. This victory came with Air Force considered heavy underdogs and at the height of the Vietnam War. And until 2019, that stood as the Falcons’ last win over Colorado as the series was discontinued in 1974 and remained dormant for 45 years.
The teams will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, playing each other at Falcon Stadium for the first time since 1974. Baxter and about a dozen of his football-playing classmates from the academy’s Class of 1970 will hold a mini-reunion in Colorado Springs this weekend and attend the game.
The Gazette talked with Baxter, former defensive end Mark Ewig (who climbed to the rank of colonel and later taught high school in the Lewis-Palmer School District for 15 years before retiring in Colorado Springs) and Richard (Dick) Rauschkolb, a Colorado Springs native, Harrison High School graduate and self-described Falcons “fanatic” who was a cadet at the time and traveled to the game. Bits of the conversations, along with quotes from archives, are pieced together here to gain a window into the action and atmosphere of that day and the roller-coaster of emotions the team experienced soon after.
---
Rauschkolb: That was in the middle of the Vietnam War. We were major underdogs. CU had an All-American quarterback named Bobby Anderson. … Of course we were being accused of being baby killers and lots of anti-war comments by the CU students.
Baxter: The atmosphere was really rowdy. ... It was pretty intense. We ran onto the field and they booed us. It was fun.
Ewig: It wasn’t just at CU. The year before we were in Berkley. It was the same sort of stuff there. I remember in Berkley being accosted by a hippie woman. … There were protests there. There were protests at CU. There were protests at a lot of different places we went to because of the Vietnam War.
Some fraternities at CU apparently put a bounty on taking cadet shoulder boards at the game. Cadets responded by taping razor blades to the bottom of their shoulder boards.
Baxter: Speaking only for me, I was to a certain degree (aware of the protests and anti-war sentiment on some college campuses), but for me it was more football. Because we were not on a liberal campus where there were demonstrations and things going on about the war and anti-war this and anti-war that, that was not in the forefront for me. For me it was just football. OK, we’re going to go play CU.
Ewig: I know a bunch of cadets were dating CU coeds, so there’s another element there that has nothing to do with the war.
Baxter: This was a big deal and it was a big rivalry because they didn’t like us. ... They had a really, really good team. We did not stand a chance to win. That was the whole feeling of the atmosphere. Even though we had a pretty good team, we were no match for the Buffs. We went out there and we changed the entire mantra of the day. It was probably one of the most fun games that I’ve ever played in.
The at-times prankish in-state hostility wasn’t limited to Colorado. This was the same year Air Force beat Colorado State 31-0 in the game that marked the opening of Hughes Stadium. Some cadets kidnapped the Rams’ live mascot that week and the ram broke its leg at the academy and was put down. Cadets then had to contribute money to replace the ram.
Ewig: We had lost our No. 1 tailback going into that game, Curtis Martin, to a knee injury in the previous game.
Baxter: We changed the game plan for CU. Ernie Jennings was a sophomore from Kansas City. He was normally a flanker. We put him out because he had great hands and great speed. He weighed 165 pounds. Sopping wet. But he was a great athlete and he had all kinds of moves. … We put Ernie at tailback. We put him in the I-formation and we pitched to him around the end. They had never seen that before, and they had never seen speed like Ernie had.
Jennings ran 15 times for 124 yards and caught six passes for 76 yards.
Coach Ben Martin (to reporters postgame): Jennings, not bad, huh? He faked their defensive backs into the ground with his moves. And Baxter, he had confidence and stayed one play ahead of CU’s defense.
Jennings (to reporters postgame): It was my best day since I was in high school, and you know how you hot dog it once in a while in high school.
Ewig: I’ve read all the press clippings, and almost everything was about the offense. Rightfully so, they scored eight touchdowns. But from the defensive side … even though we gave up a lot of yards (Bobby Anderson threw for a then-Colorado single-game record 234 yard), we somehow made the stops on the critical plays.
Two Colorado turnovers, forced by Ewig, turned into Air Force touchdowns.
Ewig: We had a poster of Bobby Anderson. He was in the center of the poster and all around were all the defenders. That was on my bunk bed right on the top. Consequently, it was something I looked at every night when I went to sleep. I looked at Bobby Anderson, just reminding me of what we needed to do to win that game.
Baxter: When you turn the ball over, that hurts you. Even if you’re a really good team and you should win, when you start handing the ball back to the other team. Of course, the farther ahead we go and every time they make a mistake their morale goes down and ours goes up and it just feeds on itself.
Ewig: Once I managed to hit Bobby Anderson as he was rolling out and that caused him to fumble the ball and somebody else recovered for Air Force and we went in and scored. … I was on the kickoff team. I hit a guy with my long, skinny arms and managed to knock the ball out. We recovered and went in and scored.
Baxter: It was just a really fun game to play in just from the standpoint that we were ahead almost the entire game. I don’t think we punted until like the third quarter.
Rauschkolb: It’s one of my great memories of Air Force football. It just felt good.
Ewig: That game stands out as the greatest victory I ever had. The best game I personally had was when my wife-to-be, then a woman I was just dating, came to the game my senior year against Notre Dame when I sacked Joe Theismann four times. So, that worked out well. My coach said, ‘If I’d known that I would have brought her to every single game.’
Rauschkolb: Halfway through the meal (at Mitchell Hall the following Tuesday) they say, “Attention!,” and you have to stop eating. This time when they said that the commandant or superintendent got up and made this announcement that we had gotten a bowl bid to the Gator Bowl. In those days there weren’t too many bowls. The place just went wild. There was a spontaneous pep rally.
Baxter: We were ecstatic. We were going to go to a bowl game ... Because the war was at its height in 1968, the secretary of the Air Force decided that we would not go because he thought it would be bad for the morale of the troops. So, the academy itself went from an enormous high when it was told to us. Talk about a bummer. That was a massive bummer for all of us.
Rauschkolb: You talk about a screwed up logic. We went from the ultimate high to this terrible low.
The Falcons’ season abruptly ended with a 7-3 record, with the wins coming over Wyoming, Navy, Colorado State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Tulsa and the Buffaloes. The losses – to No. 6 Florida, at Stanford and vs. Arizona – came by an average of six points.
The academy’s Class of 1970, of which Baxter, Ewig and Rauschkolb were members, lost nine members in Vietnam.
Baxter served as a pilot for 20 years and then flew commercially for Northwest Airlines. His 3,362 passing yards remain sixth most in Air Force history. He threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Buffs, adding 80 rushing yards. Ewig served in intelligence and was stationed in Thailand during Vietnam. He eventually became a Middle East expert as an Arabic speaker. Rauschkolb retired as a colonel and continues to live in Colorado Springs.
Jim DeOrio, who ran for 115 yards in the victory over Colorado, became an orthopedic surgeon. Ernie Jennings spent several years on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad while on active duty. Denny Leuthauser, the team’s 190-pound nose guard (Ewig was 205 pounds as a defensive end) flew in the Air Force’s equivalent of Top Gun. Ed Epping, a preseason All-American in 1969, was injured and saw his playing career come to an end. He later played in an all-star game, sacking future NFL Hall of Famer Len Dawson.
Ewig: It was a great group of guys who were not just jocks. We ended up leading people and having great careers.
Baxter: My class (of football teammates) gets together virtually every two months. To the man, we all remember the CU game and we talk about it because it was that important and that special of a game. It was just one of those games that you remember. Anyone who’s ever played sports can look back and have one or two games that go, wow, that was a great, great game. For us, it was CU.