One more win will push the Air Force women into a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament, but earning it on Saturday will be a feat.
Awaiting is Fresno State, the team that was picked to win the conference this year, features last season’s conference Player of the Year (Haley Cavender), won the conference in 2020-21 and has finished in the top four each of the past three seasons.
The Bulldogs (10-16, 6-9) are seemingly down this year — but those conference losses have come by an average of just 7.7 points. The conference wins have come by an average of 10 points. So they’re rarely out of a game but have on several occasions run away with contests. On Wednesday they knocked off New Mexico, the second-place team in the league.
And Fresno State be playing its home finale, sending off a class of six seniors.
“That’s one of our conference powers, in their gym, it’s going to be tough,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “It’s one of those games that I would think, ‘Oh my gosh, we have really arrived,’ if we can pull it out.”
Air Force (16-11, 10-6) has two games remaining in what will be the first winning season in program history since moving up to Division I in 1996. It finishes the regular season at home Wednesday against San Diego State (14-13, 8-8).
A win in either game assures the Falcons will finish no worse than fifth in the conference and earn one of the first-round byes that go to the top five teams. There are scenarios in which Air Force could get a bye without another win, but it would need help.
Air Force could also climb as high as No. 3, but it would need at least one Nevada loss for that to happen. The No. 3 seed comes with the bonus of opening the tournament in the quarterfinals against a team that played the previous day, a particular advantage for a team like the Falcons that leans so heavily on its defensive pressure to wear down opponents.
No Air Force basketball team — men’s or women’s — has ever advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
Two wins are likely necessary for Air Force to get that third seed, which would mean beating Fresno State for a second time. The Falcons topped the Bulldogs 66-57 on Jan. 19, forcing 22 turnovers (for a 22-9 advantage in points off turnovers) and hitting 21 of 24 free throws.
“We know it’s going to be a big game, we just have to bring it,” said Cierra Winters, who had six steals in the first matchup of teams that lean heavily on guard play — an advantage for a Falcons team lacking in size on the interior. “I think we love playing teams like that. They’re high energy. It’ll be fun to play against them.”
Note: Air Force senior Riley Snyder needs nine points to pass former teammate Kaelin Immel as the program’s all-time leading scorer in the Division I era. Snyder is averaging 15.6 points per game this season.