LAS VEGAS • The Air Force women’s basketball team carried its record-setting ways over into the postseason.
The fifth-seeded Falcons topped fourth-seeded Nevada 75-60 on Monday afternoon in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals, pushing them into the program’s first semifinal appearance in the conference tournament.
“It’s just like the cherry on top of a great season,” said senior Riley Snyder, who scored 10 of her 17 points in a hot first quarter that saw the Falcons hit eight of their first 12 shots.
The Falcons (18-11) have obliterated the program record or victories (previously 13), and now have become the first Air Force basketball team — men’s or women’s — to advance beyond the quarterfinals in the Mountain West. The women had been 0-5 at this point in the tournament. The men are 0-18.
This is the fourth time in five years the women’s team has opened with a win in the tournament, but this year — thanks to those record wins — they drew the first-round bye that goes to the top five teams and opened in the quarterfinals.
The moment clearly didn’t impact them in a negative way, as they built an 18-point first-half lead. That hot shooting, for a team that generally leans on its defense, made the Falcons a particularly difficult matchup.
“I thought that the hot start was extremely important because Nevada is an outstanding defensive team and they're also an outstanding rebounding team, and we had to hit shots,” said coach Chris Gobrecht. “Being able to hit those shots early and Riley being on fire, Cierra getting to the rim, and Kamri Heath and Nikki McDonald, and we just had a lot of people that were hitting shots for us and that was enough to carry us.”
Cierra Winters scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The rebounds proved particularly helpful as Haley Jones, who finished second in the conference in boards, sat most of the first half in foul trouble and played just 22 minutes. Jones finished with seven points, six rebounds.
“I didn’t even know I had a double-double,” Winters said. “It’s not about that. I was just doing my job. We just want to win the next one and the one after that.”
Air Force will face top-seeded UNLV at 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday. The Falcons were 0-2 against UNLV this year. Then again, they were 0-2 against Nevada prior to Monday.
“Every time we got close, they found a way to hit a big shot,” said Nevada coach Amanda Levens, whose team was led by 23 points from Da’Ja Hamilton.
The Falcons also had 11 points apiece from juniors Kamri Heath and Nikki McDonald. McDonald’s contribution, on 4-of-4 shooting (including 3-of-3 from 3-point range), helped the Falcons to a 21-8 edge in bench scoring.
Air Force led 33-32 in rebounds (helping it to a 14-6 edge in second-chance points), dished out 19 assists compared to seven for Nevada and made 10-of-11 free throws. The Falcons shot 51 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from 3-point range, well above their season averages of 42 and 28 in those categories.
“This is go-time,” Snyder said. “This is it for us, so whatever we had to do to get it done tonight.”