Air Force fans reacts as the Falcons take to the ice before the start of the Air Force Falcons home hockey game against their rivals the Army Black Knights at the Cadet Field House ice arena on the campus of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Falcons take on the Army for a second match on Saturday. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

A visit from Notre Dame will highlight the nonconference home schedule for Air Force hockey during the 2022-23 season.

The Fighting Irish, who advanced to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, will travel to Cadet Ice Arena 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Coach Frank Serratore’s team will also play Colorado College on Oct. 28 (at CC) and Oct. 29 (at Air Force) for the Pikes Peak Trophy.

Other nonconference home games include Maine on Oct. 7, part of the Ice Breaker Tournament that will bring Notre Dame to the academy, and Alaska-Anchorage (Nov. 4-5).

The Falcons will travel to Lindenwood on Oct. 14-15 in St. Charles, Mo., for games against the first-year NCAA Division I program and will participate in the Desert Hockey Classic on Jan. 6-7 in Tempe, Ariz., against Boston University and either Michigan Tech or Arizona State.

