Air Force held its second and final public scrimmage Saturday morning at Falcon Stadium, here are some observations:
Jenson Jones thrives at No. 2 quarterback
Taking the bulk of the work at quarterback with the starters limited and with Ben Brittain unavailable, Jensen Jones capitalized on the opportunity and looked comfortable in the role.
Jones completed his first six or seven pass attempts – thanks to some help from sophomore Brandon Engel, more on him in a moment – and demonstrated a feel for working edge defenders with quick pump fakes on the option.
At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Jones is more stout than the typical Air Force quarterback has been in recent years. The junior has appeared in two games, running six times for 39 yards and a touchdown.
“In August the aim is, overall, to build depth … he’s had a bunch of snaps,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “He has a good lower half, for sure, his legs and backside and the work he does in the weight room and the way that he embraces the weight room, too.”
Senior Haaziq Daniels returns at quarterback for the Falcons after throwing for 1,184 yards and seven touchdowns and running for 734 and 11 scores last year, but depth is always essential at that spot. Only once in the past 10 years has Air Force had the same quarterback start each game, and that was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Receiver makes an impression
Wyatt Wilson was listed as the starting receiver on the preseason depth chart, but a shoulder injury will hold him out for the next month or so.
With Wilson out, sophomore Brandon Engel, a 6-2, 210 native of Dallas, has stepped in to fill the void.
Playing with the upper groups in the opening portion of the scrimmage, Engel made a diving catch on the sideline, another diving grab coming back for a ball as he turned his route toward the line of scrimmage, then made another reception in stride on a route up the middle.
“He’s definitely made good improvement,” Calhoun said. “Strong hands, good route runner. At least 6-, 6-2 wing span. Really good ball skills. He’s just got to get more consistent.”
Senior David Cormier figures to be the starter at wide receiver.
Larrier continues to show versatility
Quarterback Zac Larrier at times lined up at running back, receiver and even on the punt block unit in situational work on Saturday, though he left with an apparent minor lower body injury before the scrimmage portion of the practice began.
Larrier, a two-time Mountain West champion in the 200-meter dash, has played quarterback through his first two seasons at Air Force. The coaching staff has said it will find alternate ways to get his speed on the field this season.
Highlight return
A highlight of the morning came late in the scrimmage when sophomore cornerback Jerome Gaillard Jr. intercepted a pass and broke several tackles on a long return for a touchdown.
“He’s starting to add some strength and some more power,” Calhoun said. “He’s still got a ways to go and he knows that. But it was kind of neat to see somebody like that, just because that’s one of those guys who’s making growth, and that’s what we’re all about, making growth.”
Notes
Cornerback Zion Kelly is no longer with the team, though he was in the stands as a spectator. Juniors Michael Mack II and Corey Collins played with the starters on Saturday, but Calhoun said Eian Castonguay remains in the mix. Calhoun also pointed to a strong August from sophomore Jamari Bellamy at the position. … Linebacker Alec Mock did not appear Saturday but sources indicated he should be ready for the opener on Sept. 3 against Northern Iowa. … Converted tight end Caden Blum drew praise on the field from assistants for his work on the defensive line. … Junior linebacker Johnathan Youngblood intercepted a pass. … Sophomore running back Aiden Calvert may be a name to watch in the backfield based on his quickness and that he saw some action with the No. 1 offense. … Senior defensive end Alesandro Maxwell, who has appeared in just one career game, played in the scrimmage and Calhoun said he’s the healthiest he has been in his time with the program. ... The Falcons continue to be deep at fullback, with seniors Brad Roberts, Omar Fattah and Emmanuel Michel returning. Junior Owen Burk had a solid scrimmage behind them, breaking several long runs. ... The No. 1 offensive line continues to be junior Everett Smalley (left tackle), junior Wesley Ndago (left guard), junior Thor Paglialong (center), senior Isaac Cochran (right guard) and junior Kaleb Holcomb (right tackle).