Chris Gobrecht has signed an extension that will keep the most successful coach in Air Force women’s basketball history in her role through 2024-25.
The reigning Mountain West Coach of the Year inked a three-year agreement that the academy announced Wednesday. The deal replaces her previous contract, which ran through the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Gobrecht and the Falcons are coming off a season of unprecedented success that included its first trip to the postseason (the women’s NIT), first postseason victory (at San Francisco), first trip to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals, first winning season as a Division-I program along with the most overall victories (19-14) and most Mountain West victories (11-7), which helped them earn a program-best No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and a first-round bye in the tournament, also a first.
Athletic director Nathan Pine said he was “elated” to extend Gobrecht through the 2024-25 season in a statement.
“She and her staff have done an outstanding job of building the Air Force program the right way,” Pine said. “Her steady hand and leadership has taken our program to new heights and I'm excited to see where we can go from here. Our future has never been brighter in the sport of women's basketball at the Academy.”
Gobrecht, 67, has been a Division-I head coach since 1979, missing only the 2004-05 season in that span. She has compiled a 598-627 record while leading programs at Cal State Fullerton, Washington, Florida State, USC and Yale before coming to the academy prior to the 2015-16 season.
The Falcons have competed as a Division-I program for 26 seasons, and their three most successful years (as measured by conference winning percentage) and five of the top seven have come during Gobrecht’s term. The program won 21 D-1 conference games in 19 seasons before her arrival and 34 in seven seasons under her guidance.
“Coaching at the Air Force Academy with this family of cadet-athletes, coaches, and mission leaders to work with every day has been a great joy and privilege,” Gobrecht said. “I am honored to be able to continue as the women's basketball coach at Air Force, and excited for the challenge of maintaining the standard of excellence that our 2021-22 team set.”